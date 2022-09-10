The Murray State women’s basketball team will play 10 games in its run-up to the Racers inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference, head coach Rechelle Turner announced Wednesday.
“Our non-conference schedule will challenge our team early and often,” said Turner.
“We will play teams with a variety of styles that will prepare us for conference play. Our players are excited to take on programs from the SEC and Big 10 as we prepare for our first year in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
“We want to take our momentum from last season and build on it as we look to take our program to the next level,” said Turner.
“We know that in order to prepare ourselves for a demanding Missouri Valley Conference schedule, our veterans and newcomers must be challenged in November and December. We are excited to take the court with the support of Racer Nation as our team strives to compete for championships in the MVC.”
The season begins November 1 with an exhibition against Bethel (Tenn.), followed by the annual kid’s day game on November 10 against Christian Brothers for the season opener.
On November 13, the Racers travel to Big 10 foe Purdue, before returning home November 19 to host Chattanooga.
Murray State will then play back-to-back road games on November 26 and 30 at Alabama A&M and UT Martin, respectively, then return home to the friendly confines of The Bank for two-straight home games.
The Racers host newly-minted Division I team Southern Indiana Dececember 3, followed by arch-rival Austin Peay on December 13.
Murray State will round out its non-conference slate with a pair of road games at in-Commonwealth opponents.
The Racers will travel to Lexington December 16 to take on Kentucky, followed by a December 20 tilt with Bellarmine in Louisville at Freedom Hall.
For the first time in program history, Murray State will offer standalone women’s basketball season tickets and include the exhibition, four regular-season non-conference games and all 10 Missouri Valley Conference games.
