The Murray State University Athletic Department announced on Tuesday a six-figure commitment to the “Clear the Track” fundraising campaign in support of the Racer football program.
Murray State alumnus and former Racer football student-athlete Scotty Crump and his wife, Debi, have made a $100,000 gift through the Crump Family Foundation.
“Racer football is near and dear to my heart and helping the program get back on the right path under Coach (Dean) Hood is very important to me,” Crump said. “I hope our gift inspires other football alumni and supporters of the program to contribute to this important campaign, intended to provide the resources necessary to return Racer football to a program that consistently competes for championships.”
Murray State hopes to grow resources for Racer football by combining new football revenue generated through season tickets, premium seating sales, concessions and multimedia partnership.
In addition to these revenue streams, Racer Athletics aspires to provide $250,000 in new, recurring annual funds with four-year pledges obtained through the “Clear the Track” campaign to support a championship-level program.
“A direct correlation exists between resources and winning, and our athletic department is committed to matching resources to the high expectations for our programs.
The generosity of the Crump Family Foundation, and numerous others, establishes a foundation on which we can develop a championship-level football program,” MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said.
Launched in tandem with Dean Hood’s hiring as the head football coach in December 2019, the “Clear the Track” campaign has received gifts and pledges totaling more than $470,000 to date.
