Four new opponents, a pair of familiar foes and five OVC games highlight Murray State football’s 2022 schedule, released Tuesday. The 2022 season will be the 98th for the Racers as a varsity program, their 50th in historic Roy Stewart Stadium and their 75th, and final, in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murray State opens its 2022 campaign in Big XII country with a trip to Lubbock for its first-ever meeting with Texas Tech on Sept. 3. The following week, the Racers return home to kick off their 50th season at The Track with former conference rival Jacksonville State on Sept. 10.
On Sept. 17, the Racers travel to Muncie, Indiana to face their second new opponent of the season when they take Ball State. On Sept. 24, Murray State opens its 75th and final season in the OVC at home with Eastern Illinois for Family Weekend.
The Racers will begin October in the land of the bayou when they travel to Hammond to take on Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 1, before returning home Oct. 8 to host UT Martin. Following the annual tussle with the Skyhawks, the Racers will hit the road for two straight games taking on arch-rival and former OVC member Austin Peay on Oct. 15 in Clarksville and new OVC member and MSU’s third new opponent of the season Lindenwood on Oct. 22 in St. Charles, Missouri.
Homecoming 2022 will take place Oct. 29 against Tennessee State, leading into the team’s annual bye week. After the bye, MSU returns home for the final time in 2022 to host new opponent number four, Robert Morris, in a non-conference affair Nov. 12, followed by the season finale at Southeast Missouri on Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.