In the midst of one of its best seasons in over a decade, the Murray State football team is already planning for another season in 2021 with the release of its schedule for the fall.
With the departure of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley Conference athletic directors agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the structure of the conference schedule as a way to play competitive and FCS countable games within the region. These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the conference standings.
In developing this scheduling option, the directors of athletics worked together to ensure the unique scheduling needs of each program were addressed.
“This scheduling effort epitomized the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that exists among the OVC members,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “As a byproduct of this effort, we believe we will enhance the sense of rivalry in the OVC and provide us with opportunities to showcase our outstanding level of competition.”
The Racers will kick off their 97th year of football on the weekend of Sept. 2-4 at home against Mississippi Valley, followed by trips to FBS opponents Cincinnati on Sept. 11 and Bowling Green on Sept. 18.
Following a fourth-week bye, the Racers will host Eastern Illinois on Oct. 2 in the first of two matchups against OVC foes that will not count in the conference standings. The following week, the Racers travel to UT Martin to open OVC play Oct. 9.
The next week, Murray State visits Southeast Missouri in its final game against an OVC opponent that will not count toward the league standings. Three of Murray State’s final five games are at home with Austin Peay on Oct. 23, Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6 and SEMO on Nov. 13. On Oct. 30, Murray State travels to Nashville to face Tennessee State before ending the season at Eastern Illinois on Oct. 20.
Deposits are being accepted for 2021 season tickets. For $50 per seat, fans can reserve their spot at Roy Stewart Stadium. For more information or to place a deposit, call the Murray State ticket office at 270-809-3351.
