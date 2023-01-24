Murray State baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Monday morning including 31 home games at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky.
“We are very excited about this year’s schedule.” Head Baseball Coach Dan Skirka said, “To be able to keep some past rivalries going while also joining a challenging and exciting new conference in the MVC is something we are looking forward to.”
The season gets underway on February 17 when the Racers travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on North Florida in a three-game set. MSU’s first home game comes in a familiar foe when UT Martin comes to Reagan Field on February 21.
The Racers hit the road once again to take on UAB from February 24-26 before returning to Murray for a five-game home swing with two games against Kent State to end February before hosting Northern Kentucky March 3-5.
MSU will take a trip to Lexington, Ky. for a bout with in-state foe Kentucky on March 7. The Racers will then host Milwaukee on March 10-12 before traveling to Florence, Alabama for a midweek clash with North Alabama on March 14.
Murray State will then begin its longest home stand of the season with seven-straight games at Reagan field against Southern Indiana (March 17-19), longtime rival Austin Peay (March 21), and begin the inaugural MVC season by hosting Bradley (March 24-26).
The Racers will then return the trip to Austin Peay on March 28 before heading north to take on Valparaiso from March 31 through April 2. Former conference rival Southeast Missouri comes to Murray on April 4 before UIC comes to town April 7-9.
MSU then hits the road once again for a midweek game at Arkansas State on April 11 before heading to Normal, Illinois for a series with Illinois State on April 14-16. The following week, Murray State will host Alabama A&M for a single game on April 18 before returning the trip to UT Martin on April 19.
Murray State will play four straight games at Johnny Reagan Field when they host MVC foe Evansville on April 21-23 and North Alabama, on April 25. The Racers will travel to Nashville, Tennessee for a weekend series with rival Belmont April 28-30 before traveling to Southeast Missouri on May 2.
The final stretch of the regular season sees MSU host both the 2022 MVC Tournament champions in Missouri State on May 5-7 and the 2022 MVC regular season champions Southern Illinois on May 19-21. Between those series, the Racers take on Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana from May 12-14 before traveling to Bellarmine for the final road game of the year on May 16.
The MVC Conference Championships will take place May 23-27 on the campus of Indiana State.
