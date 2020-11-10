Just two weeks away from the start of what may be an unprecedented 2020-21 college basketball season, the Murray State Racers finally have some clarity on their non-conference schedule — as well as two “flex” games with league travel partner Austin Peay.
MSU opens its year on Nov. 25 at noon in Lexington against the University of Kentucky, where Matt Mitchell’s Wildcats are expected to be paced by the likes of junior guard Rhyne Howard (Cleveland, Tenn.; 23.4 ppg). Kentucky finished 22-8 in 2019-20 and 10-6 in the SEC, before COVID-19 put the kibosh on a 2020 NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The Racers will host Missouri Valley foe Evansville on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. for their home opener. The Aces went 3-26 a year ago and 0-18 in conference play — falling in 19 straight games to end the year. Evansville, however, is expected to be improved — particularly after losing five games by 10 points or less in 2019-20.
Indiana State (Dec. 4, in Terre Haute, Indiana), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 8, in Murray) and North Alabama (Dec. 14, in Florence, Alabama) finish out MSU’s non-conference slate, before closing 2020 with one of two flex games against Austin Peay (Dec. 19, in Murray), and the beginning of traditional conference play set for Dec. 30 against Belmont in Nashville.
The Dec. 8 matchup against MVSU, set to begin at 4:30 p.m., is the team’s only doubleheader with the Murray State men’s team until January 2021. Matt McMahon and his squad face conference foe Austin Peay at 7:30 p.m., in what is the first of what many fans will observe as “extended” times in Murray. On the evenings of doubleheaders, all women’s games at the CFSB Center this year will begin at 4:30 p.m., while men’s games will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Only one conference doubleheader will exhibit a different time schedule: Jan. 2 against Morehead State, where the women tip at 1 p.m., and the men at 4 p.m.
