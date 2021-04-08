MURRAY — Murray State head volleyball coach David Schwepker announced the signing of Bella Dearinger on Wednesday, bringing the signing class of 2021 to five student-athletes.
Dearinger is a setter from Muncie, Indiana, and joins Gabriela Felix Baeza, Bailey DeMier, Alexa Harris and Brooke Watts as the other signees for 2021.
“Bella is a great setter but also has the ability to play virtually any position that we would ask of her. She is the type of athlete that you just want out on the floor for your team. She has that ability to elevate the people around her and has a will to win that is hard to beat. She also is a fierce competitor, and that is what it takes to make it in my program,” Schwepker said. “We can’t see what all she will offer to Murray State volleyball.”
Coming out of Delta High School, Dearinger is a four-year varsity starter, collecting 1,810 assists, 42 aces, 372 kills, 43 blocks and 872 digs in her career. Dearinger is a three-time All-Delaware County and two-time All-Hoosier Heritage Conference honoree. She was also a two-time Indiana All-Star.
Dearinger played 10 years of club volleyball at Munciana Volleyball Club and one year of varsity softball. She was also named the University of Ohio team camp MVP and the North vs. South College showcase MVP.
