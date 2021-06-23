MURRAY — The Murray State women’s soccer team has announced its 2021 fall schedule featuring eight home games at Cutchin Field.
The Racers get things started with four games in August, including a pair of exhibitions — at Evansville (Aug. 10) and home against Samford (Aug. 12). MSU begins the program’s 21st regular season at Cutchin Field against Missouri State (Aug. 19).
September sees the Racers take an extended road trip with games at Florida Atlantic and Florida International (Sept. 3 and 5), before playing at Indiana and Kentucky (Sept. 9 and 12). MSU has its final two non-conference games at home against Southern Illinois and Cincinnati (Sept. 19 and 26).
Having won their fifth Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title last spring when the 2020 season was pushed to early 2021, the Racers will again be one of the teams expected to compete for the title when they host Southeast Missouri (Sept. 30). The OVC slate is a total of eight games with the Racers hosting three more games at home against Morehead State (Oct. 10), SIUE (Oct. 14) and Austin Peay (Oct. 24).
The regular-season champion will host the OVC Tournament semifinals (Nov. 5 and 7), after first-round and quarterfinal games are played on campus sites (Oct. 29 and 31).
