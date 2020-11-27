With Murray State men’s basketball set to begin an unprecedented 2020-21 campaign Saturday at home against in-state brethren Kentucky Wesleyan, sixth-year coach Matt McMahon and his staff might roll out the usual suspects for his starting five.
After all, rolling out the likes of junior guard Tevin Brown, junior forward KJ Williams, sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr., sophomore guard DaQuan Smith and sophomore forward Demond Robinson wouldn’t be some jocose gesture. In fact, it would make a lot of sense.
But so would a great many other combinations for this Racer squad, especially out of the gate, and that has sixth-year Racer basketball coach Matt McMahon and his staff gripped with an absolute anticipation that CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein would describe as “palpable.”
A summer spent without the cordial chemistry of players with coaches has only brought more importance, more focus, more impetus on the months of October and November. Each minute in practice feels more and more unguaranteed in a global pandemic. Schedules are changing by the hour.
McMahon notes that team leadership, team roles and team rotations are currently being developed in real time, and that he’s in no position to predict any sort of minutes for his players.
“I think determining the best rotations is challenging when you have very talented players, which I think we do,” McMahon added. “I think roles and playing time and so forth are always available for players to increase or decrease how much impact they have the team, based on how they practice and how they work on a daily basis.
“(And) whatever that rotation is on opening night, doesn’t mean that’s what it’s going to be by the end of the year.”
The three most recent examples McMahon gave regarding this mantra involve Williams, Robinson and senior forward Devin Gilmore, who’ve all seen major growth in different ways over the last 24 months.
In the early part of Robinson’s 2019-20 freshman campaign, the wide-winged Robinson was a healthy “DNP” in several contests before becoming a can’t-miss contributor and starter in the frontcourt. Williams became the “bench” energizer in the process, playing starters minutes on his way to a 2020 All-OVC First Team nod. Gilmore, meanwhile, vaulted on the depth chart from afterthought to much-needed sixth man — his undeniable athleticism and attitude lifting the Racers in critical moments in the last 40-plus games.
McMahon and his staff certainly expect similar stories to develop within this team in 2020-21. Is it the healthy return of junior guard Brion Whitley, or freshman forward Matthew Smith, providing a lovable lift? Is it an incoming freshman like Dionte Bostick, Ja’Queze Kirby, Jackson Sivills or Nicholas McMullen set to make a move? Does walk-on Rodriguez Thomas has a needed basket or two in his veins?
Where does junior college transfer point guard Justice Hill fit in this puzzle?
It’s time for the pieces to start falling, and back-to-back matchups against the Panthers should provide the first look at what this Racer team is going to be.
“They’re tired of playing against each other every single day,” McMahon said. “They’re ready to compete against other people. They’re ready to put their game uniforms on.”
Unique recruitment
Typically around this time of year, McMahon is one of many coaches across the country lauding his recruiting load — a batch of young, fresh blood annually committed and signed for Racer basketball before the first game has ever tipped.
But 2020 continues to be as strange as ever, and Murray State finds itself in a very unique — almost serendipitous — scenario, with McMahon and the Racers well stocked at each position, and facing just one potential scholarship opening with the graduation of forward Devin Gilmore.
Even still, Gilmore and MSU could potentially (and mutually) take advantage of this freebie of a year, meaning there is a chance the Racers need zero players for the 2021-22 season.
Uncharted territory, this is...and a new challenge McMahon and this staff are happily relishing heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
“I know there are some outside distractions and some unknowns to the recruiting circumstances, but just like with our team, we’re going about business as usual,” McMahon said. “We’re going to do it safely. But we’re going about business as usual when it comes to recruiting. We recruit every day. We’re pursuing multiple positions. We’re recruiting multiple classes of players. There are those unknowns, and we’ll see how everything plays out. We just happen to be in this very unique circumstance in a situation where we only have one senior. And, so, it enables us an opportunity to evaluate our team through the season and see how things play out as we look toward the spring, and then also really focus hard on that Class of 2022 as we move forward.”
At this moment, the Racers have no one incoming for the Class of 2021.
Panthers on the prowlAlready 1-0 on the year after an 81-64 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, third-year KWC coach Drew Cooper and his Panthers already have 40 minutes of live basketball under their belt.
Former Louisville walk-on Wyatt Battaile (6-4, 195, 15 points), former Morehead State center Sasha Sukhanov (6-11, 220, 15 points, 13 rebounds), former Northern Kentucky guard Tre Cobbs (6-0, 190, 16 points, five assists), former Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Jamil Wilson (5-11, 175, six points, 11 assists), and former Racer walk-on Zach Hopewell (6-2, 183, 18 points, four 3-pointers) provided the bulk in the win, and McMahon notes the Division I depth makes for a formidable opponent.
“Really excited to see Zach Hopewell come back this weekend,” McMahon added. “...I know the players that were a part of that season are looking forward to seeing him. He was loved in our locker room, and did a great job contributing to that team’s success.”
KWC also has a familiar First Region face within its ranks in 6-1, 172-pound junior point guard and former McCracken County star Cameron Cartwright.
Cooper’s staff also includes an assistant in Jon Hood, the former University of Kentucky point guard who played under John Calipari in 86 games, through three Final Fours and the 2012 National Championship. The 2009 “Mr. Basketball” star from Madisonville-North Hopkins joined Cooper in the fall of 2020.
Changes abound again for Racer scheduleOriginally scheduled to begin the season this past Wednesday against the Brescia Bearcats, COVID-19 delays forced the Racers to find another option.
That solution seemed to be a rare back-to-back with Kentucky Wesleyan tonight and Saturday, a team the Racers haven’t played since 1958.
But those plans have now changed, announced by team officials on Thursday night.
Due to established protocols, the tonight’s game has been canceled at the CFSB Center, as KWC officials are awaiting some pending testing results for the coronavirus. Saturday’s game is also, indeed, in question, but is still scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Racers have added a Sunday (Nov. 29) game against the Greenville University Panthers at 4 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
The CFSB Center ticket office will be reachable by phone (270-809-3000) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The ticket office will open Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Tickets for tonight’s game will now be good for admission to Sunday’s added game.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
