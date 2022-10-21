Fans of Murray State men’s and women’s basketball programs got a glimpse of what to expect for the upcoming basketball season. The university held its annual Racer Mania event on Thursday night at the CFSB Center where players and coaches from both programs were introduced to fans in attendance. Athletes also had the opportunity to showcase their talents in a fun, stress-free environment that included eight-minute scrimmages, a three-point shooting contest from the women’s team and a dunk contest from the men’s.
Freshman guard Briley Pena claimed the three-point contest and freshman Sam Murray ll put up a perfect score of 30 in the dunk contest.
The 2022-23 season is a big one for Murray State athletics as it is the first season in the Missouri Valley Conference. Along with the addition of Steve Prohm as the men’s basketball coach, there is a lot to be excited about come November.
Both Prohm and women’s coach Rechelle Turner addressed those in attendance and thanked them for coming to support both programs and also ensure the fans that the upcoming season will be one they won’t want to miss.
A total of 29 games will be played at the CFSB Center this season, 14 for the men’s team and 15 for the women’s. The women will kick things off with an exhibition game against Bethel (TN) on Tuesday, November 1 and the men will host Brescia the following night for their own exhibition.
Official home openers will take place on Thursday, November 10 against Christian Brothers for the women’s program, while the men will host their season opener on Saturday, November 12 against Lindsey Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.