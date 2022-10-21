Fans of Murray State men’s and women’s basketball programs got a glimpse of what to expect for the upcoming basketball season. The university held its annual Racer Mania event on Thursday night at the CFSB Center where players and coaches from both programs were introduced to fans in attendance. Athletes also had the opportunity to showcase their talents in a fun, stress-free environment that included eight-minute scrimmages, a three-point shooting contest from the women’s team and a dunk contest from the men’s.

Freshman guard Briley Pena claimed the three-point contest and freshman Sam Murray ll put up a perfect score of 30 in the dunk contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In