Murray State Basketball announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.
Details on tickets will be available at a later time for the dinner and golf scramble.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 10:15 am
Murray State Basketball announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.
Details on tickets will be available at a later time for the dinner and golf scramble.
Racer Basketball is proud to honor the Coach Scott Edgar era which saw the Racers win three Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and make two NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons from 1991-95. Edgar’s teams played an up-tempo style and won 79 games and produced some of the legends in MSU hoops. Edgar coached four MSU Hall of Famers including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen, and Vincent Rainey. All four at members of the Murray State Hall of Fame, while Jones and Brown have their numbers retired.
A dinner and program will be held at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky on Friday, July 28. A golf scramble and pick up basketball games will be held on Saturday, July 29. Fans are invited to attend the dinner, play in the golf scramble and attend the pickup games.
2013 marked the first Racer Hoopalooza when Coach Steve Prohm brought the idea to life. The event created an immediate connection between players and coaches across all eras of the program and with the loyal Racer fanbase. The reunion and fan experience celebrate what is now 98 years of hoops history at Murray State.
“Racer Hoopalooza is very important to the culture of Murray State Basketball and that’s a trademark of a great program,” Prohm said. “Every time we get together, I love seeing all of the alumni rekindle old relationships and friendships. This is my favorite weekend of the year! I am thrilled to bring Coach Scott Edgar back to campus and all of his players. Scott stays in touch with the Racers and is a huge supporter. We’re excited to honor his era of Racer Basketball.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.