Edgar Scott

Murray State’s Hoopalooza will honor former men’s head basketball coach Scott Edgar this summer.

 Photo by MSU Athletics

Murray State Basketball announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2023 when the annual celebration of Racer Basketball is held July 28-29.

Details on tickets will be available at a later time for the dinner and golf scramble.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In