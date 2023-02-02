Murray State football announced on Wednesday the addition of seven new signees set to join the program for its first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The additions to the class include transfers from four FBS programs, an FCS transfer, and two high school signings.
Below are highlights, accolades, and statistics from each of the seven new Racers.
Detoye Adewole, DL, 6-4, 255, Tennessee StateAdewole transfers from Tennessee State as a 2-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports out of High School. He received Interest from Kentucky, Memphis, Miami (OH), Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky. Last season he picked up three tackles for loss and two QB hits in 2022.
Kevin Emmanuel, RB, 5-8, 200, Eureka High SchoolEmmanuel joined current Tennessee Titans running back, Hassan Haskins as the last two running backs to amass 2,000 yards rushing in a single season. He broke the Eureka High School single-season rushing record with 2,291 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2022.
Michael Fox, WR, 6-0, 175, NC StateFox comes to the Racers after three seasons with ACC side NC State. While Fox didn’t record any stats during his time with the Wolfpack, he did lead Dr. Phillips High School to a 13-2 record in 2018.
Cole Rusk, TE, 6-6, 245, Eastern MichiganRusk comes to MSU from Eastern Michigan after two seasons with the Eagles. He comes rated as a 3-star high school prospect by 247 Sports while drawing interest from Indiana, Illinois, and Army. He caught 39 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season of high school
Davion Sistrunk, CB, 6-3, 170, MissouriSistrunk comes to the Racers after a stint in the SEC with Missouri. He was a consensus three-star prospect and a top 60 CB in the nation according to 247 Sports. Sistrunk also gained offers from USC, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Tennessee out of high school.
Reece Wilder, TE, 6-2, 210, Boonville High SchoolWilder helped lead Boonville High School to an 8-4 record in 2022 where he racked up 1127 receiving yards on the year and averaged just under 94 YPG while grabbing 150 receptions in his senior year.
Sam Williams, DL, 6-3, 230, Pittsburgh
Williams comes to MSU after a stint in the ACC with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He comes ranked as a three-star recruit out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Williams was tabbed as the 51st-best Weak Side Defensive End in the Nation by 247 Sports. He also gained offers from Syracuse & USF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.