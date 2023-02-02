Racers

The Murray State football program signed seven athletes to their 2023 roster as they prepare to stack up talent for their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference.

 Photo courtesy of MSU Athletics

Murray State football announced on Wednesday the addition of seven new signees set to join the program for its first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The additions to the class include transfers from four FBS programs, an FCS transfer, and two high school signings.

Below are highlights, accolades, and statistics from each of the seven new Racers.

