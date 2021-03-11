Redshirt sophomore Marcis Floyd and freshman Damonta Witherspoon of the Murray State football team were honored by the Ohio Valley Conference this week for their parts in Sunday’s win over then-16th ranked Southeast Missouri as Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively.
Floyd began the day by returning an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and ended it with another interception as time expired to seal the victory. In addition, the Louisville native racked up six tackles, including six solo stops.
Witherspoon led a Racers rushing attack that racked up 195 yards against the Redhawks with 108 yards of his own on 22 carries for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. His long of the day came in the first quarter when he broke off a 35-yard run that led directly to a Racer touchdown.
Floyd, Witherspoon and the rest of the Racers return to action Sunday when they travel to Cookeville, Tennessee, to take on Tennessee Tech at 1:30 p.m.
