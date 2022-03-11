Murray State Athletics invites Racer Nation to a celebration of the men’s basketball team on Sunday, March 13 at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Doors to the CFSB Center will open at 4 p.m. for a fun time and to watch the reveal of the field of 68 teams to the 2022 NCAA Tournament on CBS Selection Sunday.
All fans are asked to enter the arena through the upper doors of Gate-A. This entrance is located at the large outside video board on the northeast corner of the arena. Admission is free and a great time is sure to be had by all.
A live pre-selection radio show on Froggy 103.7 FM (Froggy103.com) will begin at 4 p.m. and Voice of the Racers, Neal Bradley and sidekick, Kenny Roth will provide insight and have on-stage interviews with Racer coach Matt McMahon and many of the Murray State players.
The reveal of the 2022 NCAA Tournament field begins at 5 p.m. and all can watch the show on the video boards.
The event features videos including the Journey to the Tourney which highlights MSU’s amazing season of 30 wins and their 18th trip to the NCAA Tournament.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Ohio Valley Conference championship autographed team poster and fans will be able to get their photo taken with the championship trophies and cardboard cutouts of Tevin Brown and KJ Williams.
The Murray State pep band, cheer and dance (Racer Girls & Racerettes) will also perform.
Concession stands will be open at the CFSB Center and a special postseason team online store will launch during the event.
