Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of Quincy Anderson and Kenny White, who join the Racers this summer in advance of the 2022-23 season when MSU begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Anderson, a 6’4 guard, will be a junior and comes to Murray State from Minnesota State and White, a 6’7 guard, transfers to the Racers after two seasons at Tennessee Tech.
Quincy Anderson Oshkosh, Wisc.Anderson joins the Racers after three seasons at Minnesota State where he played in 73 games and made 42 starts.
Out of Oskosh North High School, Anderson teamed with Tyrese Haliburton to win a Wisconsin state championship. Haliburton went on to play for Coach Prohm at Iowa State, thus the knowledge of Anderson, who went on to play at Minnesota State.
In the 2021-22 season, Anderson led the Mavericks in scoring with 17.8 points per game and was second with 6.4 rebounds per game. He shot 47% from the field, 37% from the 3-point line and 75% from the free throw line. He led the team with 31 steals and had 12 games of 20-point scoring with a season-high of 35 points. Anderson was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Team for the second time.
In 73 games, Anderson scored 884 points for a 12.1 per game average and he is a career 37% shooter from the 3-point line (106-285).
“I am excited about the addition of Quincy,” Prohm said. “He brings great energy and passion for the game. Quincy has an infectious personality and is an everyday guy,” Prohm said. “He will have a big impact in the community as well. Quincy has a great understanding of the game, high basketball IQ and will play several perimeter positions for us.”
Kenny White MadisonvilleWhite joins the Racers after competing two seasons at Tennessee Tech where he saw action in 42 games with 25 starts.
In 2021-22, White scored 10.2 points per game, hauled in 3.9 rebounds per game and added 46 assists and 33 steals. He became a starter on Jan. 13 against Belmont and responded with 14 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. White became a regular starter in the final 19 games of the season and scored in double-figures 14 times and had a season-high 23 points against SIUE. He was a 46% shooter from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.
The Madisonville product gives the Racers a local student-athlete who competed at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School where he was named to the All-State First Team by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Louisville Courier-Journal in 2020.
“Kenny was a major priority for us when I first got the job,” Prohm said. “With him being a local product, he has a great familiarity of Murray State and an understanding of the expectations we have here. Kenny will have the opportunity to impact our team from day one with his ability to score. He was about a 50% shooter overall and a 40% shooter from the 3-point last at Tech last season and that is impressive for any perimeter player.”
Jamari Smith Jonesboro, Ga.Smith joins the Racers after three outstanding seasons at Queens where he appeared in 82 games with 69 starts over three seasons.
He was named to the NABC D-II All-America Team after he was honored as the All-South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year. Smith led Queens in scoring at 17.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was a 51% shooter from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and he hit 72% from the free throw line. Smith added 50 assists, 34 blocked shots and 38 steals. He scored in double-figures in all but one of 34 games and scored 33 points against Augusta in the NCAA Tournament when he was 12-of-22 from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point line to go with eight rebounds.
In 2021-22, Queens had a final ranking of No. 4 in NCAA D-II and went 30-4. Smith scored 1,251 career points (15.7ppg) for 13th place all-time at Queens.
From Jonesboro, Georgia, Smith was the GHSAA Class-6A Player of the Year in 2019 and was named Georgia All-State by USA Today.
“We are very excited about the addition of Jamari,” Prohm said. “He had an exceptional run at Queens culminating with being named a Division-2 All-America this past season. His basketball skill set and basketball IQ will give him a chance to make an immediate impact from day one. Jamari brings a lot of versatility to our team with the ability to score at all three levels.”
