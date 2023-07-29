Friday night kicked off yet another noteworthy Hoopalooza event with former and current Racer basketball greats and their loyal fan base. Along with the usual dinner festivities, former men’s basketball coach Scott Edgar and star athlete Jonathan Stark were in attendance.
The Racers honored Coach Edgar as the legendary coach he was, leading three teams to OVC regular season championships and two NCAA tournament births. During his time at Murray State (1991-95), he tallied 79 wins and coached Racer Hall of Famer’s including Popeye Jones, Marcus Brown, Rank Allen and Vincent Rainey.
MSU alumni were able to catch up with one another before dinner and talk about old times.
“I’ve been here an hour and it’s even better than I ever anticipated,” Edgar told MSU’s Dave Winder. “They (his former team) were wonderful kids and now they are special men.”
Coach Edgar reflected on his time at Murray State and the importance the basketball community has continued to be in his life.
“Racer basketball is a program, it’s a family, it’s a way of life in Murray Kentucky and we are all fortunate that we came through here,” he said.
In addition to the presence and celebration of the former coach, a Hall of Fame induction also took place.
Jonathan Starks was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame as part of the celebration. The former Racer repped the Blue and Gold from 2016 to 2018 and has a long list of accolades as a Racer.
“It (being named to the hall of fame class) was definitely a shocker,” Stark told Winder. “But I was super excited. It is truly a blessing to be in the name of greats and have it stitched as a hall of famer, it means a lot.”
Starks was named the OVC preseason and regular season Player of the Year in his 2017-18 season and capped off the season by being awarded the OVC Tournament MVP. He was also named 2018 Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention and is the fastest player in MSU history to rack up 1,000 points.
Murray State also made big announcements later in the night. The Racers will play an exhibition game this upcoming season at Racer Arena on November first. It will be the first game played in the old gym since the CFSB Center was built in 1998.
Hoopalooza festivities continue Saturday morning with a golf scramble followed by pickup basketball games.
