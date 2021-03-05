The Murray State baseball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face No. 1 Arkansas in a three-game set from March 5-7.
The Racers (5-3) and Razorbacks (7-0) play Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
This is Racers’ first meeting with the Razorbacks since 1986 when the two teams met in Fayetteville. The Hogs won both contests, 9-3 and 3-2.
Arkansas is the consensus top-ranked team in the nation, earning the No.1 nod from Baseball America, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
The Hogs started the week with a 4-1 win against then-No. 10 TCU before returning home to sweep Southeast Missouri State in a four-game set. Arkansas has knocked off three top-10 opponents so far in the 2021 campaign, also defeating then-No.3 Texas Tech and then-No. 9 Texas.
Casey Opitz is hitting .381 with eight hits, six runs scored, three doubles and one RBI followed by Jalen Battles at .379 with 11 hits, four doubles, five runs scored and eight RBIs.
On the mound, Peyton Pallette has logged 9.1 innings, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out 16.
As a team, Arkansas is hitting .291 through the first seven games with 67 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, 54 runs and 117 total bases. The Razorbacks have a .509 slugging percentage, .402 on-base percentage and 10 stolen bases.
Murray State is coming off a five-game home stand, winning four of five, including a walk-off win against Purdue Fort Wayne, 5-4, on Saturday. Jordan Cozart was named OVC Player of the Week for hitting .407 with seven runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs, a .778 slugging percentage and a .448 on-base percentage.
The Racers are currently riding a four-game win streak. This is their longest since they swept Saint Peter’s from Feb. 21-23, taking all four games of the series. Six Racers currently hold multi-game hitting streaks. Jake Slunder leads with a five-game hit streak while Trey Woosley, Brennan McCullough and Cozart follow close behind with four games. Slunder is also the only Racer to reach base safely in every game played.
