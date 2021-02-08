MURRAY — Murray State baseball head coach Dan Skirka has released the 2021 schedule, highlighted by three teams that are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019 as well as a trip to Lexington to face intrastate rival Kentucky.
“It was definitely a process putting this schedule together with a lot of outside factors coming into play,” Skirka said. “What we ended up with is probably the most challenging schedule in Murray State baseball history for three reasons. One, the competition will be top-notch. Two, we are on the road a ton early — four of our first six weekends and almost all of our midweek games. And lastly, OVC play will consist of a doubleheader (both nine-inning games) and a single nine-inning game, which will be tough mentally and physically on our guys. But we are all very excited to get going and feel our early schedule will prepare us for OVC play.”
The 56-game slate begins on Feb. 19 as the Racers travel to Lipscomb for a four-game series over the three-day weekend. The Racers then travel to Middle Tennessee for the away portion of a home-and-home series against the Blue Raiders on Feb. 24.
Murray State will host its home opener at Reagan Field the following weekend for four games against Purdue-Fort Wayne starting on Feb. 26. Arkansas State hosts the first game of a home-and-home series beginning on March 2 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
The Racers then face Arkansas and Louisville, both of which advanced to the College World Series in 2019. MSU will travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas for the first time since 1986 for a three-game series starting on March 5. The Razorbacks are coming off back-to-back appearances in the College World Series, finishing runner-up in 2018. The three-game set against Arkansas will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools and first since the Hogs swept a pair of games in Fayetteville in 1986.
The Racers will then battle the Cardinals, who lost in the national semifinals to eventual champion Vanderbilt, for a single game on March 9.
Murray State stays on the road to open conference play against Eastern Illinois from March 12-13 before facing intrastate rival Kentucky at Proud Park in Lexington on March 16.
Returning home, the Racers continue conference play against 2019 OVC champion Jacksonville State for a three-game set March 19-20 and host Arkansas State in the home portion of the series on March 23.
Murray State returns to the road to close out March for a three-game series against Memphis March 26-28.
As the calendar flips to April, the Racers visit Tennessee Tech April 1-2 before returning to Reagan Field for a single game on April 6 versus Bellarmine.
Conference play resumes at home against Southeast Missouri from April 9-10. MSU hosts Kentucky State on April 13 for one game.
The Racers will hit the road the following weekend to take on Belmont and stay on the road for one game against Bellarmine on April 21.
Eastern Kentucky visits Murray from April 23-24 for a three-game tilt before the Racers head to Morehead State to conclude on the month of April.
Murray State is set to host Belmont on May 4 and remain home against UT Martin for three games beginning May 7.
Southern Illinois visits Johnny Reagan Field for a single-game series on May 11.
The Racers hit the road for their final regular-season road trip, taking on SIU-Edwardsville from May 14-15.
Back home on May 18, the Racers will conclude the regular season with the home portion of the Middle Tennessee series and three games at Reagan Field against Austin Peay on May 20-21.
The OVC Tournament will take place from May 25-30 at a location to be determined.
