The Murray State University Athletic Department announced Friday it has extended its current contract with Peak Sports MGMT to oversee its multimedia rights and corporate partnerships. The contract has been extended for an additional four years.

“This extended and expanded agreement with Peak is critical to Murray State Athletics’ future success as we increase revenue generation, content creation and storytelling, and bolster our commitment to fan engagement and game-day experience,” said MSU Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “In evaluating our future in the MMR space, it is imperative that we position ourselves to be cutting edge and fully prepared to capitalize on the ever-evolving world of intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with Peak as we enter an era of exceptional growth and success for Racers Athletics.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In