Rabbits on a roll with hunting just ahead

The bunnies are in bloom.
Cottontail rabbits are at a peak population, their most abundant level, right about now. That is why we are just a few days away from the start of the hunting season for them. In Kentucky’s Western Rabbit and Quail Zone (that includes us), the hunting season begins Monday, Nov. 15, just after the opening weekend of the firearms deer season.
Our rabbits are a study in dramatic natural forces of supply and demand. The supply side is represented by the cottontail’s famous reproductive prowess. Bunnies can make lots more bunnies in a relative short while.
Conversely, the demand side exists in the many predatory creatures for whom rabbits are an important food source. Rabbits die of disease, harsh weather conditions, accidents, you name it, just like other species. But a high percentage of them fall victim to predation. Study has shown that about 70% of rabbits are killed as prey. (Few, if any, die of old age at home in their beds.)
Nature has it worked out to a good balance. Without crazy procreative powers, rabbits would be wiped out by the full ranks of predators — foxes, bobcats, coyotes, weasels, hawks, owls, domestic carnivores, etc. Meanwhile, if there were no predators out there, we could be up to our armpits in cottontails. The population likely would churn out of control, damaging the habitat and eventually self-destructing.
One scientific study based on computer modeling theoretically calculated long-time cottontail rabbit population growth in a predator-free habitat. Over a significant theoretical area with a starting population of 1,300 rabbits, the computer calculated exponential growth over a stretch of 75 years.
Figuring in the rate of bunnies making baby bunnies, and those babies rapidly maturing and making babies of their own, the computer study crunched numbers for many generations over that imaginary test period of 75 years. Without a deduction for predation, the computer reckoned that at the end of this period the 1,300 original cottontails could generate a total of about 2.15 billion (that is with a B, now) rabbits.
How could that be possible, if only theoretically?
It is because rabbits at our latitude can produce 4-5 litters of young each year, the reproductive season perhaps beginning in late February and running at least through September. Each of those litters can yield 3-5 young bunnies.
The exponential growth factor kicks in by young cottontails growing and maturing rapidly. They can be independent in a matter of a few weeks. And here is the kicker: Rabbits born early in the year can be bearing offspring of their own later in the same reproductive season.
Cottontails clearly are live-fast/die-young creatures. Led by nest predation and higher vulnerability of juveniles, nearly half of all bunnies die within their first month of life, studies have found. Beyond that hump, it doesn’t get much better.
The life expectancy of a rabbit typically is less than two years, and a majority of cottontails do not make it a full year before they get to see the inside of a predator.
The rabbit population is in constant flux, pushed upward in season by the rapid recruitment of the lusty breeding bunnies and fast maturing youngsters. There is also the subtraction factor of the constant mortality, headed by hungry predators that are out there hunting night and day, every night and day.
A sum total of that is where the population stands at any moment, and it is about as high with adult rabbits as it gets about now. That is why rabbit hunting season is set to begin in the autumn. It is time to take advantage of surplus numbers of rabbits. While bunny numbers are high, the relatively small numbers taken by hunters are insignificant.
In Kentucky’s western zone, the hunting season runs through Feb. 10. During the season, the rabbit population steadily declines, chiefly from predation, while there is no increase in numbers from reproduction, the breeding and nesting period long over.
That population decline is why the hunting season ends when it does. Wildlife managers have it figured — with a margin of safety allowed — that this is the time beyond which that surplus begins to wear thin. Even though regulated sport hunters take comparative few rabbits from the population, hunting later in the winter would begin to reduce the number of bunnies required to trigger another major surge with the next breeding season.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say monitoring suggests that the state’s rabbit population is good this season, overall increases having been seen steadily since 2016.
That’s relatively speaking, of course. Rabbit numbers were much more abundant a half century ago, but development and land use practices have greatly reduced the amount of ideal habitat since then. Nowadays, the fragmentation of high-quality cottontail habitat is seen as the greatest hurdle to returning to populations of the bunnies’ golden ages of the 1960s and 1970s.
For these times, however, the present is about as good as it gets for rabbits. The best of the bunnies is just ahead with the new season. Prepare to hop to it.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
