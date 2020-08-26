On Sept. 17 in Springfield, Missouri, former St. Mary baseball star Howard Quigley will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame — after a very successful 30-year high school coaching career in the state.
He began his skippership in Billings, Missouri, where he won four district championships in five seasons and a state championship in 1990, whilst compiling a robust 110-12 record.
During five seasons in Aurora, Missouri, he stacked a 118-41 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 1994, as well as the program’s first-ever district title.
Quigley then spent 19 seasons as the coach of Republic (Missouri) High School, amassing 222 wins and one Central Ozark Conference title during the span. His 2005 and 2006 squads won district championships.
During his 30-year career, the Paducah native and three-year Missouri State baseball star (1983-85) and 1985 team captain also held pitching and hitting clinics across the Springfield, Missouri, area.
Originally signed with Johnny Reagan and Murray State baseball in the summer of 1980 before opting for Paducah Community College and, later, the Bears, Quigley batted .423 with 11 doubles, four homers, 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases for the 19-4 Vikings — which made the semifinal round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament that spring.
In an 18-4 win over Ohio County in the 1980 substate round at Owensboro, Quigley — then a 6-foot, 180-pound catcher — went 4-for-5 with a double and a homer.
“He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever had,” noted St. Mary baseball coach Rich Durbin, in the July 1, 1980, edition of The Paducah Sun.
Quigley also played four seasons with the Paducah Post 31 American Legion baseball team.
“I’ve never had anyone as competitive on the field,” added Legion coach Frank “Doc” Hideg, in the July 1, 1980, edition of The Sun.
Rhodes finishes second in Clark’s Pump-N-Shop
After firing a day-two 66 at Paxton Park Golf Course, Paducah’s Josh Rhodes finished second overall in the Kentucky Golf Association’s Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Mid-Amateur — firing a 4-under 138 for the tournament.
He offset bogeys on No. 3 and No. 4 to shoot a back-nine 32, with birdies on No. 13 and No. 18, as well as an eagle on No. 15.
Glenview’s Davis Boland, however, came away with a two-day 6-under 136, and a top prize of $550.
Shepherdsville’s Andrew Buse finished with a 4-under 138 after a net-score adjustment, and also claimed a top prize of $550.
Paducah’s Kevin Westerfield took the top gross prize in the gross Senior Division, firing an 8-over 150 for $315, while West Paducah’s Jerry Throgmorton nabbed the Senior Division net with a 4-over 146 — good for $257.50 split with Kuttawa’s Allen Hayes, who also fired a 4-over 146.
All prizes were script, due to amateur rules.
Mid-Amateur Scores (Gross)
Place Name Hometown Total D1 D2 Final Award
1 Boland, Davis Glenview -6 70 66 136 $550.00
T2 Rhodes, Joshua Paducah -4 72 66 138 $357.50
T2 Jasper, David Prospect -4 70 68 138 $357.50
4 Haddix, Denver Lexington -3 70 69 139 $215.00
T5 Roberts, Andy Owensboro -2 71 69 140 $65.00
— Buse, Andrew Shepherdsville -2 68 72 140
T5 Epperson, Matt Lexington -2 69 71 140 $65.00
— Yarmuth, Aaron Louisville E 70 72 142
— Whalen, Rus Lexington +1 72 71 143
— King, Eric Lexington +2 72 72 144
7 Knecht, Mark Paducah +2 72 72 144
— Hibbs, Patrick Madisonville +3 73 72 145
— Crockett, Rob Louisville +6 73 75 148
— Martin, Cody Bardwell +6 74 74 148
8 Waldie, Kevin Lewisport +6 73 75 148
— Sims, Logan Louisville +7 77 72 149
9 Johnson, Trent Mayfield +8 76 74 150
10 Scott, Matt Paducah +12 75 79 154
11 Boyd, William Goshen +13 79 76 155
12 Vanover, Darrell Owensboro +15 79 78 157
13 Mills, Dalton Barbourville +18 82 78 160
— Horning, David Albany +18 79 81 160
— Crabtree, Michael Nicholasville +18 76 84 160
14 Jones, Nicholas Paducah +19 82 79 161
— Crouch, Graham Mayfield +21 80 83 163
— Pinson, John Louisville +22 82 82 164
— Sykes, David Paducah +23 81 84 165
15 Rambo, Zac West Paducah +32 89 85 174
— Murdoch, Gavin Louisville +34 90 86 176
Mustangs win quad at Rolling Hills
In a Monday nine-hole quad dual at Rolling Hills Country Club in Paducah, it was the McCracken County Mustangs’ ”A” team scrambling for a win over Caldwell County, Murray and its own “B” team — shooting a 152.
‘Stangs in Garrett Rikel and Davis Vessels took in co-medalist honors, while Caldwell County’s Austin Crick finished third and one shot back with a 38.
McCracken A — 152
Garrett Rikel 37
Davis Vessels 37
Tyler Dew 38
Abe Dumes 40
Camryn Beatty 43
Caldwell County — 178
Austin Crick 38
Ryan Hammett 45
Collin Whittington 46
Camden McGregor 49
McCracken B — 187
Cannon Ford 42
Jack Haynes 44
Garrett Dowell 49
Dallas Vinson 52
Connor Roberts 53
Murray — 188
Tucker Blane 41
Jack Epperson 43
Jonah Morgan 49
Kyle Crady 55
Graves’ Allen wins medalist on Monday
In a Monday nine-hole match at Hickman County Country Club, Graves County’s Kobe Allen came away as the medalist, firing a 3-over 39 to top Fulton County’s Seth Jones by two strokes.
In girls action, Lady Falcons’ Katie Abernathy fired a 41 to get past Lady Pilots’ Rhiannon Eakes, who shot a 63.
Graves County — 192
Kobe Allen 39
Austin Ketchum 42
Grant Phillips 49
Lukin Rogers 62
Fulton County — 211
Seth Jones 41
Ben Roberts 54
Ian Lucy 54
Miles Amburg 62
Max Gibbs 63
Hickman County
Gavyn Walker 51
Girls
Katie Abernathy 41
Rhiannon Eakes 63
Paducah’s Knecht wins Kentucky Senior Am
On Aug. 18, Paducah native Mark Knecht claimed the weather-shortened Open Division of the 2020 Kentucky Senior Amateur at Danville Country Club — firing a 27-hole 5-under 103, edging out Tom Campbell and Buddy Bryant, who each finished tied for second at 104 (4-under).
Derek Riley and Scott Ray tied for fourth place at 105 (3-under).
Knecht fired a 3-under 69 in the first round, and had played the first nine of Danville to a 2-under 34 when large storms and lightning rolled through the area.
“It’s a big honor to win this tournament,” Knecht said, in a release. “This is a historically a big tournament in the state and to put my name on the list of champions … I’m very honored. I just played consistent golf and kept big numbers off the card which always helps in big tournaments like these.”
Before the weather, five players were within five strokes on the back nine.
Tri-State scores at Drake Creek
On Aug. 6, the Tri-State ladies played stroke play at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, with 12 clubs represented in the turnout and 40 women playing.
Championship Flight
1st gross: Marianna Lewis 83; 2nd gross: Suzette Lambert 83; 3rd gross: Beverly Wright 84.
1st net: Theresa Adams 74; 2nd net: Louella Archer 74.
First Flight
1st gross: Vicki Sparks 84; 2nd gross; Alisa Weintraub 85; 3rd gross: Pam Trimble 86.
1st net: Margaret Caksackker 70; 2nd net: Heather Heisner 75.
Second Flight
1st gross: Connie Agee 87; 2nd gross: Shae Copeland 93; 3rd gross: Mary Ryan 95.
1st net: Jean Vance 77; 2nd net: Ann Brinkoff 79.
Senior Flight
1st gross: Sue Jordon 100.
1st net: Carol Spafford 78.
2nd net: Nancy Hulen 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.