The St. Mary baseball team is putting together a strong closing stretch to the regular season. A solid pitching effort from Brandon Quigley and a four-hit night from Cade Fleming led the Vikings to their third straight win Tuesday, as they defeated visiting Mayfield, 13-3, in six innings.
“I won’t say we’re hitting on all cylinders, but we are definitely playing good baseball right now,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said following the win.
Quigley, a sophomore, and Fleming, a junior, were instrumental in Tuesday’s victory. Quigley pitched all six innings, giving up the three runs on four hits, two walks and three hit batters while striking out seven. He threw 75 pitches.
“Brandon Quigley did a great job of throwing strikes and getting ahead of the batters and changing locations and mixing in speeds,” Haas said.
Fleming, meanwhile, led the way for a hot-swinging offense that tallied 13 hits while taking advantage of five Mayfield errors. The junior fell a double short of hitting for the cycle, finishing with a home run, triple, two singles and four RBIs.
“Cade has a lot of natural ability. He swings the bat well, has some pop and has tremendous speed,” Haas said. “When Cade gets on base, he really is a handful for other clubs to deal with because he’s so effective on the base paths with his speed. He did a fabulous job of getting on base tonight.”
Senior Bryce Haas also had a strong night offensively, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances. He finished with a double, single, two walks and an RBI.
“Bryce has a lot of natural ability and is such a great kid and a student of the game,” Chris Haas said. “He swung the bat well tonight, and he’s a big part of this group.”
Other top contributors for the Vikings (15-7) included senior Parker MacCauley — who tallied a single and two RBIs following a pre-game ceremony during which he signed to continue his baseball career at Tennessee Tech University — as well as seniors Colin Hrdlicka (double, walk, RBI) and Michael Lurtz (double, single), freshman Landon Durbin (double, RBI) and eighth-grader Brett Haas (double, 2 walks). Mayfield (9-20) used five pitchers — Ben Gloyd, Jaylen Bass, Ben Hite, Braden Morris and Ethan Kemp — Tuesday but only held the Vikings scoreless in one of the six innings. St. Mary scored three runs in each of the first two frames to take a 6-0 lead. That stretch was highlighted by Fleming’s one-out, two-run homer in the second inning.
The Cardinals cut into their deficit, scoring a run in the third inning on an RBI double from Kole Collins and two more in the fourth with an RBI single from Kaden Williams and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch on Charlie Sims that made the score 6-3.
“Our offense came out of the gate early swinging the bats really well, and then we hit a little bit of a lull both defensively and swinging the bats there around the third and fourth innings,” Chris Haas said. “But we made a recovery from that and got back on track.”
Mayfield didn’t threaten over the final two innings, and the Vikings continued to pad their lead.
They scored three runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames and closed the game out in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Fleming that sent Brett Haas home from third after tagging up.
