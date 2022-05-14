The first day of the 2022 KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship got underway on Friday morning at the Kentucky Dam Marina in Gilbertsville. Three schools are representing the First Region area including McCracken County, Marshall County and Calloway County. McCracken County won the First Region title, qualifying two duos to compete for the state title.
After a full day of fishing the consensus from the majority of the anglers was it was a hard day. Teams could collect a total of five fish but each fish had to meed proper length requirements according to the two types of fish available to catch. Several teams noted that plenty of smaller fish were biting, but they didn’t meet the requirements and had to be released.
The two day event hosted 79 teams from all across the state of Kentucky. McCracken County’s two teams currently sit in ninth and 36th places. Blake Jeffrey and Harley Valerius caught five fish weighing in at 11 pounds 7 ounces, while Spencer Cates and Nolan Birdsong brought in three fish weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.
Marshall County’s duo Ty Redden and Clayton Wyatt sit in 28th place with their four fishing weighing in at 8 pounds 3 ounces and their biggest bass weighing 2 pounds 9 ounces.
Calloway County’s duo Matthew Jones and Micah Darnell sit in 50th place with their two fish weighing in at 4 pounds 15 ounces and their biggest being 2 pounds 5 ounces.
The current leaders hauled in a five fish count weighing in at 15 pounds 5 ounces with their largest being 3 lbs. 4 ounces.
Each team has one more day to snag the quality fish needed to make their way to the top spot and win the state title. Boats will launch starting at 6:30 p.m. and the last boat will come in for weigh in at roughly 3 p.m. weather permitting.
