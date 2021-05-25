The competition was heating up like the scorching afternoon temperatures during the First Region Tennis Tournament held at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center on Saturday.
With all semifinalists advancing to the state tournament, regional titles were on the line as champions were crowned in boys and girls singles and doubles. Semifinals kicked off bright and early at 9 a.m., which led up to the championship matches at 1 p.m.
“The 2021 tournament was special in several ways,” McCracken County head coach Larry Heflin said. “Mostly, in light of last year’s cancellation of the season. Every player and fan seemed genuinely happy to be playing.”
McCracken County was well represented in the closing stages of the tournament with Shelby Puryear, Maggie Smith, Sophie Hollowell, Lilli Smith, Keegan Terrone, Wyatt Crabtree and Aaron Lundberg.
“The players were very well behaved,” Heflin said. “The individual and team competitions were close and exciting for all involved.”
Puryear took the singles title against teammate Maggie Smith in a 6-0, 6-1 win.
The McCracken County girls team earned the Region 1 championship with Paducah Tilghman finishing as runner-up.
The boys of McCracken placed as Region 1 runner-up behind Paducah Tilghman.
Paducah Tilghman’s Davis Rowton won the singles title against McCracken’s Terrone in a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The duo of Mayfield High sisters Megan and Molly Null took home the girls doubles title after winning 7-6 (5), 7-5 against McCracken’s Hollowell and Lilli Smith.
McCracken’s Crabtree and Lundberg fell in the boys doubles championship match against Graves County’s Brady Ellegood and Clay Cooper. The duo of Ellegood and Cooper took home the title with a 6-4, 4-6, (10-5) tiebreaker victory.
