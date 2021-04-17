The Associated Press released its 2020 Kentucky All-State Football Teams on Friday, and several players from schools in the Jackson Purchase region earned honorable mention status.
McCracken County senior offensive lineman Blakely Miller and senior defensive back Keiron Perez made the list along with Paducah Tilghman senior offensive lineman Chandler McDonald and senior defensive back Camdon Marshall.
McCracken County finished 6-3 this past season. Behind Miller and the rest of the offensive linemen, the Mustangs rushed for 1,564 yards (195.5 per game) and 19 touchdowns. Defensively, Perez recorded 20 total tackles (17 solo) and one tackle for loss.
Tilghman went 4-4 in the 2020 season. McDonald was part of a line that paved the way for a running game that averaged 222.4 yards per game (1,779 total rushing yards) and scored 20 touchdowns on the season. Defensively, Marshall made a team-high 67 tackles (28 solo) and one tackle for loss.
Outside of the McCracken County area, Caldwell County had three honorable mention players along with two for Crittenden County and one for Murray.
Caldwell senior wide receiver Baron Wells, junior kicker Blake Vivrette and senior defensive back Tripp Branch earned recognition from the AP.
For the Tigers, who went 3-4 in 2020, Wells made 37 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns, which were all team highs. Vivrette converted 26 of his 28 PATs (92.9%) and was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals. Branch recorded 18 total tackles (6 solo) with a tackle for loss along with three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Crittenden junior defensive lineman Dylan Yates and senior punter Braxton Winders were also honorable mentions along with Murray senior defensive lineman Sebastian Lawrence.
Yates finished with 51 total tackles (34 solo) along with 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles, while Winders averaged more than 30 yards per punt for the Rockets, who went 7-3.
Lawrence recorded 82 total tackles (59 solo) with a team-high 23 tackles for loss, one sack, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the 8-4 Tigers.
Rounding out the honorable mention contingent from the Purchase region were Graves County junior running back Clint McKee and senior offensive lineman Briar Buzanis along with Mayfield junior wide receiver Ben Gloyd and senior defensive lineman Tre Arnold. See the accompanying story on this page for more on these players.
