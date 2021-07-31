In their second year of play, the Purchase Area Taylor 3.5 18 and up team made a name for themselves in the USTA Tournament. Representing the local area, the tennis team is looking to bring home a national title.
“It’s our second year of playing with one new person on the team,” Tricia Taylor Moody told The Sun. “The last time we played was in 2019, and we were runner-up at state. So, this year we wanted to win the state tournament. So, it was kind of on our radar to come back and get to the finals and win them.”
Despite missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ladies did not falter one bit heading into the 2021 state tournament. With fight and determination, the small Purchase Area team pushed through and tackled teams across the state of Kentucky to come out on top.
“When we did that, we surprised ourselves for winning,” Moody said. “We wanted to win, but we hadn’t looked into what came after. So, when we won, we were so happy and were told that we would need to go to sectionals a month later in Rome, Georgia.”
After winning, the team learned that sectionals for USTA would be in Georgia, and the decision to continue had a 24-hour timeframe. While at the moment, it felt overwhelming, the team made their decision and continued to surge against the best of the best.
“When we went to sectionals and showed up, we were, of course, just thankful to be there and excited to have the opportunity,” she said. “We knew it would be more difficult than what we encountered at the state tournament. We decided to show up and play our hardest and see what happens. It wasn’t until halfway through the tournament that I started thinking that we could win this.”
The team will head to Surprise, Arizona, and play on Oct. 1 for Nationals against teams from across the country. Moody said the team plans to show up with intentions they could win it all. With the right headspace and determination, the Purchase Area team could bring back a national championship.
