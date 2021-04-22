Head coach Bret Cariveau knows his PU5H (pronounced “Push 5”) Volleyball Club 18s team doesn’t have the size or even the caliber of talent to match up against some of the best club teams in the nation. But that hasn’t stopped his squad from having tons of success this year.
“Our team is undersized compared to the teams we are beating in these qualifiers and larger national tournaments, but, fundamentally, we are very strong, and our refuse-to-lose attitude makes up for the lack of size,” Cariveau told The Sun. “We have beaten several teams that have several girls committed to play Division I volleyball next year.”
Cariveau, who coached the Graves County High School volleyball team from 2018 to 2020, spoke with The Sun last week about his 18s team and the success it is having. They’ve already won two bid tournaments — in Nashville and Birmingham, Alabama — earning them entry in national championship events in Las Vegas and Orlando in the coming months.
With those tournaments upcoming, The Sun spoke with five team members — Olivia Mitchell, Alexis Fliehman, Bailey Schipp, Jennifer Goddard and Audrey Cariveau — about their volleyball careers, involvement with PU5H and how special this season has been.
Olivia Mitchell
Mitchell, a senior at Caldwell County High School, started playing volleyball in third grade and joined the varsity team in eighth grade. Outside of school, she had played for a club team where Cariveau was an assistant coach, and she reunited with him when he established PU5H.
“It’s been a great experience for me to be with different people. I didn’t know but two people on the team when I first started,” Mitchell said. “Playing with different people and learning new positions has been a great experience. And winning is always great as well.”
Mitchell added that’s she’s enjoyed playing against tough competition on a national stage.
“I feel like it’s better for our experience to play against better teams,” she said. “Most of the time you play to the level of your competition, and playing against better teams has really pushed us to be a stronger team all the way around.”
Having already completed her senior season at Caldwell, Mitchell has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Georgetown College.
“Honestly, Georgetown was not my first pick. I really wanted to play for Murray (State), but as soon as I visited Georgetown in November, I automatically knew that’s where I was supposed to be,” she said. “It was like meeting a new side of the family. I felt like there wasn’t anywhere else I was supposed to go, and that’s where my heart led me.”
Mitchell, an outside hitter and setter, said she hasn’t been told whether she’ll see lots of playing time as a freshman at Georgetown. But she knows her experience with PU5H is only helping to increase that possibility.
“We’re doing conditioning, and I’m learning a whole lot of different styles as well as different positions than I’m used to, and I think that will help me be a more well-rounded player in college,” she said.
Alexis FliehmanFliehman, a senior at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School, has also signed to continue her volleyball career in college and will be doing so at Midway University.
“Midway is super close, and I know a few girls that committed to play there. So I reached out to them and the coach, and I really liked how inviting the team and coach was, and I liked the goals and standards that their program stands by,” she said, adding that academics were also a huge factor in picking Midway, as it will afford her some great opportunities as she majors in biology on the pre-veterinary track.
Fliehman, a libero, said her involvement with PU5H has definitely helped her prepare to play at the next level.
“Coach Bret definitely treats us like college athletes, and he expects us to hold ourselves and each other accountable. That makes us ready to do everything on our own,” she said. “It’s a really good program, and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
Fliehman’s volleyball career began in third grade, and it has continued to be something she really enjoys. Like Mitchell, she first met Cariveau when he was an assistant coach for another club team, and she loved his coaching style and so decided to play for PU5H.
“He coaches really well by letting us know what we did wrong and how to fix it, and he’s really good at motivating us to want to win to the point where we’re all so competitive and driven,” she said.
It’s that competitiveness and drive that has spurred the PU5H 18s to so much success this year.
“None of the teams that we beat ever think that we’re actually going to beat them because we are so undersized. Anyone looking at us wouldn’t think we’re really good, and I don’t even think all of us on the team think we’re that good,” Fliehman said. “But we’ll win these huge tournaments, and we’re like, ‘Dang, we can do this!’ We’re so competitive, and we do everything for each other as a team. We all want to win so bad and prove people wrong.”
She added that earning the two national tournament bids is icing on the cake.
“When we started the season, our goal was to win a bid. The fact that we’ve won two is really incredible, and I don’t think any of us expected it,” she said. “It’s really exciting, and we’re all super proud of what we’ve done.”
Bailey SchippAt 15 years old, Schipp, a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School, is the youngest member of the PU5H 18s.
“I’m two years younger in my grade, so I’m used to playing up, and for PU5H, when I get out there, I’m not nervous to play anymore because everyone encourages you,” Schipp said. “When you step on the court, it’s not about age — it’s about making a play and scoring a point.”
Schipp first started playing volleyball in fifth grade and has stuck with it. She joined the club ranks in eighth grade and has landed with PU5H.
“It helps me so much for high school because it keeps me getting reps in the gym and keeps me well-rounded as a player,” Schipp said of playing club volleyball. “When you’re on a club team, it’s more high intensity because you’re always being pushed to be the best player you can be. The competition is always getting bigger and better, and it really pushes you to rise to the challenge of playing.”
In playing for PU5H, Schipp has gotten to learn a new position — right-side hitter.
“At first, it was completely different, and I was nervous. But I was able to work really closely with my setter, and Bret let me come in early for practices, and we worked with some of our other hitters trying new things,” she said. “Everyone was super flexible and open to getting me the maximum amount of reps I could. I’ve gotten much better at it, and I really love it.”
She said learning her new position went hand-in-hand with her high school teammate, Goddard, adapting to setter.
“She’s a newer setter and I’m a newer right-side, so we would go into the gym one or two hours early every single practice to get in extra reps and start building our chemistry as a setter-hitter combo,” she said.
Schipp described this year’s PU5H 18s as “the best team we’ve ever had for this club.”
“We’re a super hardworking team, but what is making us so successful this year is our team chemistry,” she said. “We can shut teams down that are way bigger than us because we keep our energy up, have awesome chemistry, and we don’t ever give up.”
She added that winning the two bid tournaments is a “huge” accomplishment for her team.
“Fighting through it as a team was incredible because there were some teams that were seeded way higher than us, and no one expects us to come out and win. They think they have it in the bag and that they can come out and roll over us,” she said. “Then we come out and end up winning just because of our team chemistry and how we keep our energy up.”
Jennifer GoddardGoddard, a junior at Tilghman, started playing volleyball in first grade and joined a club team in seventh grade. After being cut from another club team, she found PU5H and has blossomed as the setter for the 18s.
“I went from a team that really didn’t think I’d be able to be a setter, and now I’m at a team that has won two national bids with me as their setter,” she said. “So all my work is paying off, and to know that is amazing.”
Goddard had never played the setter position until about four months ago but has enjoyed learning and adapting to it. And she’ll take these skills with her for the upcoming high school season.
“It was really hard and stressful at first because I didn’t want to bring the rest of the team down. But everyone was very encouraging,” she said. “It has opened the door to a whole new position, which is awesome.”
She added that learning the nuances of the position with Schipp as her right-side hitter should pay dividends for Tilghman in the fall.
“It’s going to elevate our play for school ball because it will elevate our setter-hitter chemistry,” she said.
Part of learning a new position is putting in a lot of time and work, and Goddard said Cariveau is always willing to facilitate extra practice.
“I go into practice an hour or two early every day, and he always comes,” she said. “If we want to put in extra work, which we do, he’s always there to make sure that we can.”
Goddard’s work ethic is shared by the entire team, and that dedication has paid off with some big-time wins this season.
“We played a team that had five Division I-committed players, and we beat them. After the fact, we realized how good of a team that really was, and to win that was so cool,” she said.
Audrey CariveauCariveau, the coach’s daughter, is an outside hitter for the PU5H 18s and a junior at Graves County High School. She’s been playing volleyball since she was in third grade and has played with PU5H the past two seasons. She said she has “really enjoyed” being coached by her dad.
“He has pushed me way harder than I thought I could ever push myself. Because of him, I am where I am today,” she said of Bret. “Playing for him is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
As a team captain, she tries to be a coach on the floor.
“I’ve been trying to be more of a leader with helping the team stay in the game mentally and help everyone stay positive if we’re down,” she said.
Despite rostering just two 18-year-olds, the PU5H 18s are faring well against older teams on the national stage. Cariveau credits some of that success to the team’s camaraderie.
“We’re all super close,” she said. “Winning has definitely helped, but even the games that we lose, we’re able to move on and come back. Without being close, it would be a lot harder to do that.”
Cariveau described it as “crazy” to think about some of the teams they have beaten this season, what with the PU5H 18s’ lack of height and Division I college signees relative to the opposition.
“This is one of the most amazing seasons I’ve ever had,” she said.
And it’s not over. A bid tournament in Louisville is still on the docket, as is the national championship tournaments in Las Vegas and Orlando.
“Hopefully we’re able to win one of the national tournaments, but even if we don’t, it will still be an amazing season with what we’ve accomplished,” Cariveau said.
