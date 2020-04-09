On May 10, 2019, he broke the school record in discus throw — launching a personal-best 171 feet, 10 inches to win the McCracken County Invitational.
On May 31, 2019, he won an individual Class 2A KHSAA State Championship in the event — a toss of 165-3, good enough for the gold.
So it should come as no surprise that in late February of 2020, Paducah Tilghman senior DaRoyce Flemons made the decision to ink a partial scholarship with the University of Kentucky for track and field, and then turn his attention to bigger business. The business of winning another state title, both individually, and as the collective Blue Tornado often do under its longtime, grizzled coach in Randy Wyatt.
But, frankly, it does come as a surprise, though not like one would think.
• • •
Flemons knew he had an opportunity to go to college and compete at the next level. In fact, after his win at the 2019 Mustangs Invite, he mentioned Illinois State as one of the potential landing spot of his talents.
He even pondered about playing two sports — track, with football — and tested those notions with potential suitors.
But when Kentucky’s throwing coach and assistant Keith McBride reached out during the 2019 football season, Flemons admits he was taken aback.
Following several conversations, and his final high school football season in the books, Flemons took a visit to Lexington and met with the UK staff on Jan. 26.
Wanting to study kinesiology (exercise science), the Tilghman standout was doubly sold on the Wildcats’ program, and brought home the excitement to his family.
“The way coach McBride hit me up, I was already in shock,” Flemons remembers. “I was like, ‘What? The University of Kentucky?’ They were not on my radar at all. I never thought they’d contact me. Just the opportunity was shocking. And when I was signing, it was like, ‘Wow, this is actually happening.’ A Division I athlete. I’m going to be one. I’m going to do what most children and adults dream of. It’s crazy. That’s going to be me. I’m going to have the opportunity to do that.”
• • •
Once the initial shock of the process evaporated, Flemons committed to UK, and then quietly signed the paperwork in his home.
The expectation was to have a Signing Day special at Paducah Tilghman High School either in late February or early March alongside friends and teammates, his family, and his coaches. But that can’t be now. Not with concerns of the coronavirus spread creating lockdown across the world.
Health, state government and KHSAA officials have also enforced a spring sports hiatus to last no shorter than May 1, with potential of even further delays quite high — clearly putting Flemons’, and Paducah Tilghman’s, state championship hopes in a jar on the shelf.
It was enough for Flemons to recluse for two weeks, in what many would consider to be a natural bout of frustration and mild depression.
“We had been on this since my freshman year, and really my eighth grade year,” he said. “Coming into high school, we were always like ‘We’ve got to get one before we leave.’ (In 2019), we were so close. We got second ... and that summer, football season — and before all this happened — we were so determined. We were like, ‘We are going to win again.’ On paper, we were perfect. We had the sprinters, jumps, throws. We had all of it. I was really upset, because we all would’ve won.”
However, he’s since broken it, changed his mindset, and worked to move forward.
And the thought of being at Kentucky in the fall played a large part.
“That’s actually what got be back into it,” Flemons said. “Because I started thinking like, ‘I’m over here doing nothing.’ Where I could be like ... next year is already written, so I have to go ahead and put in the work. Because if I don’t, I’m going to go up there and start struggling. And I don’t want that for me or my team. I can’t be selfish in this situation. I’ve got to do it for my team, for myself and for my coaches. So why not go ahead and start now?”
• • •
Wyatt swears Flemons would’ve hit a 200-foot throw this year, thus breaking his own school record and likely making it an untouchable feat.
And perhaps it was possible. He had consistently gained 30 feet on his throws between his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, exponentially from around 110 feet in 2017 to 160-170 feet last year.
Flemons believes it would’ve happened, too, and credited both Wyatt — as well as some pointers from Tilghman Class of 2016 star Thailandria Daniels — for his beliefs.
“What we worked on in practice, she wasn’t really worried about anything discus-wise or anything,” he said. “She was just trying to fix the minor things and stuff. When you throw the discus, sometimes you have to get low, and we were working on a lot of footwork and staying low. The explosion. That’s what we were focusing on, and then the release out of my hand. The little things to help you get extra feet.”
Now he’s competing only with himself, curling 25-pound dumb bells, running laps in Stuart Nelson Park and cranking out 50-100 push-ups and sit-ups a day to stay in shape.
All because he wants to stay ready, instead of get ready.
“There’s an extra push to keep going,” he said. “I want to show what Paducah is about.”
