On Friday morning, Paducah Tilghman officials announced a new girls basketball coach, and it’s a familiar face in Sandra Griffes-Devoe.
A three-time All-District forward and two-time Paducah Sun All-Purchase player (1986, 1987) at Heath High School, the former Lady Pirate went on to become a Kentucky junior-college all-conference selection at Paducah Community College before stops to play at Austin Peay State University and Quincy University.
Upon graduation, she’d join the Quincy women’s basketball staff as an assistant, then move to John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois, before jumping into the high school coaching realm at Quincy Senior High School and Springfield Southeast High School — culminating in 29 years of experience coaching girls hoops.
During her junior year at Heath, she averaged 17.4 points and nine rebounds per game, and 16 points and seven rebounds per game the following season.
Her then-coach, Bobby Noles, had high praise for her in a March 15, 1986, report in The Sun.
“She’s aggressive, energetic and enthusiastic — more so than any player I’ve ever coached, boy or girl,” he said. “She just loves the game. She really wants to learn it. She asks no quarter and gives no quarter out there. She goes into a game with the idea she can do it, and she does.”
Now 34 years later, Tilghman’s brass feels the same way.
“Paducah Tilghman athletics is very fortunate to hire such a quality coach with a passion for the game,” PTHS athletic director Jason Nickal said in a release. “Coach Devoe brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to Tilghman.”
Griffes-Devoe replaces longtime stalwart coach Stephen Dreher, who took the Lady Blue Tornado position prior to the 2016-17 season. In his four years, Paducah Tilghman went 48-75 with four consecutive Second District runner-up finishes, the closest district title win coming in spring of 2019 before McCracken County’s miraculous comeback.
Dreher began his coaching career in Symsonia in 1980, then coached four years at Carlisle County, six years at Paducah Tilghman — where he grabbed a Sweet 16 appearance in 1990 and a Final Four appearance in 1991 — and one year at Lone Oak before retiring in 1995.
In 2015, Dreher returned to coaching by accepting the Fulton City boys basketball job, before coming back to Tilghman.
A three-time First Region Coach of the Year and runner-up in 1991, Dreher has two decades of coaching experience spread over the last 40 seasons.
Nickal notes that it was “an administrative decision to go in a different direction.”
Crouch named PTHS cheer coach
PTHS officials also announced the hiring of Rita Crouch on Friday, as she takes over the Paducah Tilghman cheer team.
A Tilghman graduate (Class of 1989), Crouch was a member of the Blue Tornado cheer team before heading to Murray State University for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
A stop at Mayfield Middle School (special education, cheering) served as a precursor for her current position at Morgan Elementary (2011), where she teaches first grade.
In 2015, Crouch returned to cheer coaching with Paducah Middle School.
“I am very honored and excited to have the opportunity to coach the varsity squad at Paducah Tilghman High School,” Crouch said in a Friday statement. “I will expect a lot out of these student-athletes, and I have no doubt that they will rise to the challenge. I hope to work closely with the middle school and elementary school feeder programs to help strengthen the PT cheer program.”
