It is hard to think about Hermes Lee in terms of just one life. Just as one life was building to fruition in track, that venue was shut quickly, horrifically, but he built a new life for himself, where his achievements were even greater.
Lee, a 1968 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and 2019 inductee into the PTHS Hall of Fame, died Sunday at the age of 72.
Lee was a rising track star from the start of his high school career, setting the school record in the 440-yard dash at 49.8 seconds and helping his team to the 1966 state track and field title. He was the anchor on the 4x220-yard relay team — setting a high mark of 49.1 seconds in his leg of that event — and was successful in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes. He lost only one race in his sophomore season of 1966 and received two collegiate track scholarship offers.
On March 5, 1967, during his junior year, Lee was hit by a car while crossing the road after church services, breaking both of his legs and ending his track career.
After working for the Caterpillar company in Peoria, Illinois, for a year, he saved money to go to college at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, known then as Paducah Junior College, where he graduated in 1971.
He earned a scholarship from the University of Missouri at Rolla, where he graduated magna cum laude in 1973 with a degree in electrical engineering with professional engineering certification.
Lee began his professional career as an electrical engineer for Union Carbide in Paducah. He then went to work in Nevada, working for Pioneer Chemical in Las Vegas before becoming the plant supervisor for a chemical company in Henderson.
Twenty years later, he joined the H&M Architects and Engineering firm in Jackson, Tennessee, where he was born.
In 2004, he accepted a position with Smith, Seckman and Reid Construction Inc. in Memphis, where we worked until — and after — his retirement.
“When he retired from that, he was working four days a week and at home one day a week,” said his sister, Arlene Norvell. “Then, he decided to go into retirement, and they said, ‘We need you to do these projects. Can you work for us from home?’ and he said, ‘Under one stipulation: You don’t call me before 9 and you don’t call me after 3.’
“Then, he got to the point where he was saying, ‘I don’t mind working for you, and I want to, but if it’s easy for you, that’s fine. Don’t send me anything easy. But if it’s hard for you, I want that job. If you guys can’t handle it, I’ll take it.’ That’s what he did. He did that for a while.”
Over his career, Lee did engineering work at several hospitals, prisons and schools and worked on an engineering project for Bosh Appliance. He oversaw the basic management corporation for the Colorado River Commission of Nevada, which supplies energy for Western states.
A resident of Humboldt, Tennessee, Lee was also active in community projects, including the Boys and Girls Clubs in Paducah and Henderson, Nevada, as well as the Regional Interfaith Association, city council and county commission meetings, the Dream Center, the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse and more.
“He’s done all these things and never stopped — never stopped doing,” Norvell said. “…He has trained over 45 engineers, and he did a training session for the W.C. Young Community Center.”
Originally named Herms, his father changed the spelling — but not the pronunciation — to Hermes.
“My dad changed the name to Hermes — that’s a Greek god — because he knew there would be great things coming from him,” Norvell said.
Hermes was the Greek god of speed, which Lee had early in his life, but he did the Greek god one better by building a new life even more successful than his first through the talents of his mind and a persistent work ethic.
