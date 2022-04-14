Newly hired men’s head basketball coach Steve Prohm signed a four-year deal to run the Murray State University team and is expected to be paid $520,000 annually, pending approval from the board of regents.
The job officially started March 25, for the second stint as head coach for Prohm.
In the contract are a variety of incentives for bonuses based on team performance, with a base guaranteed salary of $395,000 annually. In addition, $425,000 is allocated for the hiring of assistant coaches and supporting staff.
Factors such as number of games won, conference tournament appearances and wins, NCAA tournament appearances and wins, etc. all could earn Prohm more money.
If Prohm decided to leave or be hired elsewhere before the end of his first year, June 30, 2023, he would be have to buyout his contract to Murray State in the amount of $1,000,000. If he decided to leave or be hired after that date that number would decrease based on how much of his current contract he had completed.
Murray State men’s basketball is coming off of one of its best seasons yet.
The Racers went 31-3 on the season including a perfect 18-0 in conference play.
They took on the NCAA tournament as the No. 7 seed in the East, where they beat San Francisco 92-87 in the first round and lost to Saint Peter’s 70-60 in the second.
In Prohm’s first stint as head coach he held a 104-29 record through a four-year campaign, 2011-2015.
That first year, 2011, the Racers won the OVC title and played two games in the big dance.
Two Racer teams won the OVC title under Prohm his first go around.
