Racer nation welcomed newly hired men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm with metaphorical and literal open arms on Monday afternoon when the organization held an official announcement ceremony for the hire.
Of course, Prohm isn’t a new name to the organization. He held the head coaching title for Murray State from 2011-2015 and the assistant coach title from 2006-2011. He most recently comes from coaching at Iowa State where he coached the Cyclones from 2015-2021.
“It was important for us to identify not only a proven and accomplished coach, but one that could embrace the incredibly high standards here at Murray State,” Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal said. “Additionally it’s important to identify a head coach who would embrace the special and unique culture that makes Murray State men’s basketball one of the best jobs in the country. Finally, it was critical to identify an individual with a unique skillset who would equip and launch this program into the Missouri Valley Conference. Steve Prohm represents, reflects, personifies these and many other qualities. His skillset, his experience and genuine love for Murray State will effectively guide our program as we begin this new journey.”
With the exit of Matt McMahon to Louisiana State University and the success that he had as head coach since the 2015-16 season, many Murray State fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of who would fill his shoes. And, who better to fill those shoes, than someone who has already been in those shoes?
Prohm doesn’t look at this coaching position as stepping back into his old job though. He sees it as a brand new job with new opportunities and new challenges. Some of those challenges come in the form of the team joining a new conference this year, The Missouri Valley Conference.
“This is home, obviously it’s great to be home, it’s great to be at a university that I have great admiration and love for, but this is a new job and a new opportunity,” Prohm said. “I want this challenge, it’s a new challenge, it’s a great challenge and it’s a challenge I want to take, it’s definitely a ‘new job mentality’ without question.”
Another challenge on the plate of coach Prohm, is taking over a team that just had one of the best seasons in its history. The Racers are coming off an OVC championship, a 2-game stint in the NCAA Tournament and a 31-3 season. They are currently on a 16 game win streak in the CFSB Center, with their last home loss dating back to February 18, 2020.
But, the advantages of having once been in the head coaches office also roll over as well. The most obvious being the familiarity that Prohm has with the Racer program and the fans and the familiarity that the fans and program have with him.
“This program embodies success, it embodies excellence on and off the floor, and this last decade has been almost surreal because it’s been at an absolute elite level,” Prohm said. “The standard’s the standard, and coming back here the standard hasn’t changed, it expects to compete and win championships as we venture on into the Missouri Valley Conference.”
Looking ahead, Prohm says he looks forward to talking to the current players, recruits and staff to build crucial relationships and move towards another successful Racer basketball season. He has already named Marcus Brown as an assistant coach as he starts to build his coaching staff.
The challenge of filling roster positions has already begun as well as there are potentially four players from this season moving on. Dionte Bostick and Justice Hill have both entered the transfer portal while Tevin Brown and KJ Williams have both declared for the NBA draft. Williams, however, did not sign with an agent so if he chooses to do so, he could come back and play his senior year.
While there are plenty of questions that are still to be answered in regards to the upcoming 2022-23 basketball season, one thing is clear. The new head coach is anxious to keep the winning atmosphere alive at the CFSB Center and lead the Racers into the Missouri Valley Conference with success.
