The third annual Play Like Preston Wiffle Ball 2021 Tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Calvert City Baseball Park, starting at 9 a.m., with friendly competition in remembrance of the late Preston Ryan Cope.
The tournament will provide bats for those who registered to attend, and each team is guaranteed three games. The teams will consist of five players and are allowed to be co-ed.
The divisions in the tournament will range from Elementary School, Middle School, High School, and Adults. The Wiffle ball tournament hosted in Cope’s honor will see ages from kindergarteners to parents and grandparents.
Play Like Preston promotes initiatives and raises funds to give back to the community that supported Cope’s family in their son’s honor and memory. From supporting by purchasing from the online shop to attending events, little by little, the efforts of supporters make a difference in the areas young lives.
Preston’s Memorial Fund is used to provide scholarships, give to the Marshall County academic and athletic programs, and support the local community. Play Like Preston is dedicated to helping two seniors looking to pursue further education after high school.
His family believes that through the empowerment of youth, the community will remember Preston’s life and memory forever. And always #playlikepreston.
