Registration is open for the fifth annual Preston Cope Wiffle Ball Classic which is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m. The tournament is held annually in memory of 15-year-old Preston Cope, who was killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.

Sign-ups are $100 per team and bats and balls are provided. According to a flyer announcing the tournament, there are four divisions: Adult, high school, middle school and elementary school. The flyer says winners will be awarded trophies.

