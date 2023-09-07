Registration is open for the fifth annual Preston Cope Wiffle Ball Classic which is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m. The tournament is held annually in memory of 15-year-old Preston Cope, who was killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.
Sign-ups are $100 per team and bats and balls are provided. According to a flyer announcing the tournament, there are four divisions: Adult, high school, middle school and elementary school. The flyer says winners will be awarded trophies.
All proceeds from the wiffle ball tournament go to the Preston Cope Memorial Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships and donations to various community charities, like Marcella’s Kitchen and the Bed Ministry.
Preston’s dad, Brian Cope, said last year was the tournament’s biggest year so far, with 47 teams participating. He said he hopes to see at least 50 teams sign up this year.
Brian said his family has tried to remain positive following the tragic shooting.
“We want to remember Preston and his love of life, baseball and wiffle ball,” he explained.
According to past statements from his parents, Cope fell in love with baseball at a young age and was an enthusiastic player on the Marshall County baseball team, the Marshall County Marshals.
MCHS honored his legacy in 2022 by renaming their baseball field “Preston Cope Field.”
For more information about the tournament, or to register, call 270-339-8990 or visit playlikepreston.com
