With Jayvion Powell on the court, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado are a tough team to beat and a battle against Mayfield on Monday night proved that. The Blue Tornado traveled to Mayfield looking to bounce back from a loss against McCracken County and pulled off the 61-57 victory over the Cardinals.
Powell had 27 points on the night including several runs of his own to take the early lead and help his team back to a leading margin early in the second half. The senior has been one and off this season as far as availability goes come game time, but when he’s on, he’s on.
“I felt pretty good, I didn’t get to play against McCracken so I came back locked in, and I was ready,” Powell said.
Tilghman got up to an 8-2 lead early, six of those coming from Powell. A pair of deep 3-pointers by Mian Shaw helped the Blue Tornado to an 11-4 lead but the tenacity of Mayfield on their home court brought the Cardinals back to within three points, 13-10 to end the first quarter.
Skilled ball movement and a quick strategy talk from Mayfield head coach Payton Croft got the Cardinals locked in to start the second quarter and take the lead. A pair of layups by Brajone Dabney and Braden Morris got Mayfield their first lead of the game. They rode that momentum for a moment, building their deficit to 22-16 before Tilghman starting making their own shots again. The Cardinals weren’t about to give up their hard earned lead though as they maintained a 25-23 edge over the Blue Tornado heading to the locker room at halftime.
“We’ve got a lot of games coming up so this win was good to get locked back in,” Powell said. “And we are going to have to keep locking in to get where we want to be because we aren’t right now.”
Powell single-handedly went on a 6-0 run to regain the Tilghman lead after the break, with Shaw and Jacob West capitalizing on back-to-back 3-pointers to go up 35-25.
Mayfield wasn’t willing to go down and out though as they fought their way back to a 41-35 deficit thanks to big plays from Dabney and Nolan Fulton, and with a third quarter score of 43-35 the game was still far from over.
Hungry for a win, the Cardinals outscored the Blue Tornado 22-18 in the final frame as Tilghman was held to mainly free throws. Lucky for the visitors, that was an area on the night where they thrived, making 16-of-20 on the night and 12-of-16 in the fourth quarter.
Outscoring Tilghman meant the Cardinals were within reach of regaining the lead several different times in the last eight minutes. A 10-point quarter by Stone served Mayfield well down the stretch as he sank a short jumper with less than a minute to play to put the score at 55-53. The free throws would take over from there however, building the deficit back up to 58-53 and eventually the final score of 61-57.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Friday to take on Ballard Memorial on the road and will return home on February 3 for a battle of the birds against Graves County.
For Tilghman, they get right back to work on Tuesday night against Massac County and will take on Marshall County on the road on Friday.
Paducah Tilghman 13 10 20 18 — 61
Mayfield 10 15 10 22 — 57
PT: J. Powell 27, M. Shaw 15, J. Harris 6, C. Payne 5, C. Patterson 5, J. West 3. 2-PT
MAY: B. Dabney 16, S. Stone 15, N. Fulton 12, B. Morris 9, D. Treas 3, B. Pate 2.
