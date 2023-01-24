Powell

Jayvion Powell drives to the basket with Mayfield’s Brajone Dabney attempting the block the shot. Powell finished the night with 27 points on Monday night to help the Blue Tornado to a 61-57 win over the Cardinals.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

With Jayvion Powell on the court, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado are a tough team to beat and a battle against Mayfield on Monday night proved that. The Blue Tornado traveled to Mayfield looking to bounce back from a loss against McCracken County and pulled off the 61-57 victory over the Cardinals.

Powell had 27 points on the night including several runs of his own to take the early lead and help his team back to a leading margin early in the second half. The senior has been one and off this season as far as availability goes come game time, but when he’s on, he’s on.

