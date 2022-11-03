The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association released their 12 region All-Region teams with 10 local athletes making both the boys and girls teams.
BOYS
Coach of the Year: Chris Gregory — McCracken County
Player of the Year: Trey Wall — Marshall County
Hunter Reynolds — Trigg County
David Morris — Marshall County
Ryan Stokes — Marshall County
Aiden Hahn — St. Mary
Tyler Dew — McCracken County
Jack Butts — Paducah Tilghman
Palmer Sims — St. Mary
Ty Butts — Trigg County
Camryn Beatty — McCracken County
GIRLS
Coach of the Year: Aaron Beth — Marshall County
Player of the Year: Trinity Beth — Marshall County
Cathryn Brown — Lyon County
Katie Roberts — Marshall County
Madison Glisson — Ballard Memorial
Ellie Roof — St. Mary
Sophie Hollowell — McCracken County
Skylar Waller — Marshall County
CeCelia Ray — Marshall County
Emerson Vaughn — Murray
Addie Sullivan — Mayfield
Additionally, Trey Wall and Trinity Beth made the boys and girls First All-State teams with Beth being made Ms. Kentucky Golf for the third straight year.
