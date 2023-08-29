Mark Stoops and the Kentucky coaching staff released the Week 1 depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against Ball State at Kroger Field and many jobs are still undecided.

The biggest battle of fall camp was the competition at right tackle between 2022 starter Jeremy Flax and USC transfer Courtland Ford. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen hinted last week at the possibility the two could rotate early in the season and that appears to be the plan as the two were listed as co-starters on the depth chart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In