Mark Stoops and the Kentucky coaching staff released the Week 1 depth chart for Saturday’s season opener against Ball State at Kroger Field and many jobs are still undecided.
The biggest battle of fall camp was the competition at right tackle between 2022 starter Jeremy Flax and USC transfer Courtland Ford. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen hinted last week at the possibility the two could rotate early in the season and that appears to be the plan as the two were listed as co-starters on the depth chart.
“Courtland and Jeremy are battling at the right and just need to see where that position goes. Both of them have a lot of talent,” Stoops said at his first Monday press conference of the season. “I think Jeremy has improved over a year ago, and certainly Cortland has that ability. We just need to see that consistency and see him dominate like I believe he can. We just got to take it into some games here and see how that goes.”
Other spots where evaluations are still ongoing include the backup quarterback job, both tight end spots, defensive end, nose guard, the backup outside linebacker job and the starting strong safety position.
The battle to be Devin Leary’s primary backup at quarterback will continue into the season between Kaiya Sheron and Destin Wade. Sheron started Kentucky’s 24-7 loss to South Carolina last season with Will Levis out due to injury and threw for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Wade started the Cats’ Music City Bowl loss to Iowa after Levis opted out and threw for 98 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 23 yards.
“We’ll just continue to work with both guys,” Stoops said. “We have a lot of confidence in both of them. Both of them are doing some really good things.”
The tight end position features six players on the depth chart, with super senior Brenden Bates and Josh Kattus as co-starters, and true freshman Khamari Anderson backing them up.
At the tight end/full back spot, Jordan Dingle and Izayah Cummings are listed as co-starters, with Justice Dingle serving as the lone full back on the depth chart.
“I have a serious problem right now, and I’m really being serious,” tight ends coach Vince Marrow said of his surplus of talent last week. “I was talking to a scout, and Dane [Key] happened to come in my room, and he asked Dane, ‘Hey, how good are the tight ends? and Dane said what I just said a week ago. I could close my eyes, and we got 12 personnel, and I can pick any four of them guys.
“With Khamari being a freshman, he’s coming along. If that was four years ago, Khamari would be our starter, but I think what people forget about, I read the paper, and I see projected starters, and they got Kattus and Bates.”
At outside linebacker, redshirt freshmen Noah Matthews and Tyreese Fearbry will continue to compete to be J.J. Weaver’s primary backup.
At defensive end, Octavious Oxendine slides over from his 2022 defensive tackle position to be a co-starter along with Tre’vonn Rybka, who started eight games at the defensive end spot last season.
The nose guard position features a co-starter duo of senior Josaih Hayes and UNC transfer Keeshawn Silver, both of whom have dealt with injuries throughout fall camp.
Finally, at strong safety, Zion Childress and Jalen Geiger are expected to rotate throughout the season and, in certain packages, could be on the field together.
Geiger transitioned from strong safety to free safety during the spring of 2022 and won the team’s starting free safety job after fall camp but suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 2 at Florida.
He returns to the lineup back at strong safety, but that doesn’t mean his days playing free safety are over.
“He could play either or. I feel he can play either position fairly comfortably,” Stoops said of Geiger.
While many position battles continue into the season, a handful were won outright.
Maxwell Hairston and Andru Phillips will serve as the team’s starting outside cornerbacks, while JQ Hardaway and Jordan Robinson will serve as their respective backups.
Alex Raynor, a transfer from Georgia Southern who went 18-for-20 on field goal attempts last season, will be the Cats starting placekicker, beating out Chance Poore, who maintains his starting kickoff duties from last season.
“He’s been very solid,” Stoops said of Raynor. “We kicked under some pressure the other day. He was 9-of-10, missed the last one at 55 (yards) and it had the length. He’s been very smooth and it’s been very consistent. So let’s keep it that way.”
The team also decided it will use two snappers, as Temple transfer Ronald Gaines will serve as the long snapper on punts, while freshman Walker Himebauch will be the team’s short snapper working on field goals and extra point attempts.
“Walker has been more consistent at the short snapping and he’s the guy that we feel very confident in ... been very consistent with the short snap and it’s been just smooth,” Stoops said. “It’s been a smooth operation. Ronnie comes in with some real good experience with some games under his belt with the long snaps with the punts.”
Dylan Ray was a notable winner of a backup job. The West Virginia transfer, who came to Kentucky as a preferred walk-on after spring practice, impressed during fall camp and will serve as Marques Cox’s backup at left tackle.
“Dylan’s been good,” Stoops said. “He’s a guy that has three years left, he’s got length. We felt like it was a really good pickup as far as future at tackle and the ability there. But he’s shown some versatility and being able to step in and play some guard for us. He brings a toughness and a nastiness, and he has the size and the length that he can grow into that too and get stronger through the years here.”
Kentucky opens its season at 11 a.m. CST against Ball State. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.