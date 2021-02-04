Boys Player of the Week
Matthew Ray
School: Calloway County
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Notable: Ray averaged 18 points in three games for the Lakers last week.
Girls Player of the Week
Madison Calvin
School: Ballard Memorial
Year: Senior
Position: Guard
Notable: Calvin averaged 26.3 points in three games for the Lady Bombers last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.