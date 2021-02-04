Logo
Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Boys Player of the Week

Matthew Ray

School: Calloway County

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

Notable: Ray averaged 18 points in three games for the Lakers last week.

Madison Calvin

Madison Calvin

Girls Player of the Week

Madison Calvin

School: Ballard Memorial

Year: Senior

Position: Guard

Notable: Calvin averaged 26.3 points in three games for the Lady Bombers last week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In