Of the 41 guys suiting up for the 2020 Kentucky Prospects Collegiate League this summer, only six of them are redshirt sophomores or older:
Trent Shelby (McCracken County, Missouri Baptist, Jr.), Jackson Fitzgerald (Paducah Tilghman, Union College, Jr.), Dillon Miller (Oakland High School/Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Cumberland University (TN), R-Soph.), Blake Schmitt (Page High School/Franklin, Tennessee, Purdue University), Travis Crouch (Paducah Tilghman, Union College, R-Jr.)...
...and Jonah Brannon (Calloway County, Murray State University, R-Soph.).
Thursday night at Brooks Stadium, he might've felt like one of the oldest guys out there – icing down his right knee after catching nine innings – but he didn't look it. He cut down two runners trying to steal second base, drew three walks and scored the game's first run for the Nationals' in their 5-1 triumph over the Americans.
“I do feel like the old man,” he said. “My knees hurt extremely bad. I hadn't caught nine innings since March, probably. That was a big eye-opener for me.”
Now in the fifth game of this summer series, pitching was once again the story. Both teams were no-hit through four innings, and neither squad belted an extra-base hit – as starters in Corbin Guthman (Americans, Murphrysboro, Illinois, undecided) and Justin Clark (Nationals, Johnston City, Illinois, Rend Lake Community College) dealt. Both went their max of three innings, with Guthman tossing four strikeouts with one walk (and 58.7% pitches for strikes), while Clark had four strikeouts, four walks (and 55.6% of his pitches for strikes).
It wasn't until the top of the fifth inning when trouble started for anyone. A leadoff walk to Brannon from former Caldwell County star and Lindsey Wilson pitcher Ty Ramey set up Weslee Choate (Heritage Christian Academy, Shawnee Community College (IL)), who moved Brannon on a sacrifice bunt down the third-base line.
Brannon took third on a wild pitch, then made it 1-0 on a fielder's choice groundout from Coy Burns (Union County, Southeastern Illinois College).
The Nationals would score again in the sixth inning, when Caldwell County's Jase Felker would open the frame by reaching on an outfield error, move to second on a sacrifice from Livingston Central's Cameron Dean, take third on a wild pitch and cross home on an RBI single from former McCracken County star Logan Verble.
It wasn't until the top of the eighth inning did any offense really pop. Choate slapped a two-RBI single off of former Marshall County star CJ Johnson, scoring Dean and Verble for a 5-0 advantage.
The Americans tried to mount a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Tyler Belcher (Marshall County, Southeastern Illinois) walked and later scored on an RBI single from Grant Davis (McCracken County, Murray State).
But with the bases loaded and two outs on the board, Miller struck out against Skyler Brown (Marshall County, IMG Academy, Gulf Coast State CC) – ending the threat and the game.
“The pitching is definitely getting better,” Brannon said. “We were just talking about that tonight. The first game was a hit parade. Since then, it's been pretty limited. Those guys are finding a groove, and for me, I'm getting into a groove back behind the plate. I'm learning how to call games again, and that's a big thing for me, too.”
Brannon caught Clark, Brown (2.0 IP, four strikeouts, five walks, one hit, one earned run) and former Marshall County star Brock Anderson – who through 50 pitches in four innings while giving up three hits, two walks and no earned runs for the victory.
“I was the only catcher on the roster tonight, so I had no choice but to gut it out,” Brannon added. “But it was fun. I enjoyed getting back there and really getting into a rhythm – on the plate and calling games. That's what I love to do. You're ahead in all of the action back there behind the plate. I love it.”
NATIONALS 5, AMERICANS 1
Nationals (Green) 000 011 030 5 6 0
Americans (Blue) 000 000 001 1 4 3
WP: Brock Anderson, LP: Ty Ramey
2B: none. 3B: none. HR: none.
Top Hitters
NAT: Weslee Choate 1-3 (2 RBI), Logan Verble 1-3 (R, RBI, BB), Jase Felker 1-5 (2 R), Cameron Dean 1-2 (R, BB), Jonah Brannon 0-1 (R, 3 BB), Trent Shelby 2-4. AMER: Will Thompson 1-2 (2 BB), Tyler Belcher 1-2 (R, 2 BB), Grant Davis 1-3 (RBI), Brody Lenon 1-2 (2 BB), Dillon Miller 0-2 (2 BB).
Records
NAT 3-2, AMER 2-3
