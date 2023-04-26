On Tuesday night, the McCracken County Mustangs hosted the visiting St. Mary Vikings at Edward Jones Field in an epic pitching duel between senior Zach Sims and sophomore Brett Haas. The Mustangs snagged a 3-0 win, plating three runs in the sixth inning, giving Sims the win on the Mustangs’ senior night.
Ahead of the matchup, McCracken County honored the 2023 seniors: Davis Beale, Daniel Higdon, Nate Lang, Brice Wurth, and Sims. Each member shared a moment with family and head coach Zach Hobbs before the Second District contest.
With 10 strikeouts in seven innings on the mound, Sims kept his composure throughout the matchup. The lefty hurler allowed three hits, zero runs, and zero walks.
The game began with Sims inducing a ground out of Haas and a strikeout to Landre Smiles before Landon Durbin singled on a hard ground ball to right field. However, the Vikings could not keep the momentum going as Brandon Quigley went down on three pitches.
Haas started for St. Mary and went five innings on the mound. The sophomore righty controlled the bottom of the first inning, sending the Mustang offense down in order with a ground out from Nate Lang, a strikeout for Scout Moffatt, and a dropped third strike on Eli James.
St. Mary collected its second hit of the contest in the top of the second inning when Jackson Willett singled on a hard ground ball. The ball tapped against Sims’ glove on the play, moving toward Moffatt, allowing Willett to touch first base safely. However, Willett’s courtesy runner was left stranded as the next three batters went down in order.
Haas continued to shove in the bottom of the second inning, striking out all three Mustangs to keep the McCracken County offense hitless. And in the top of the third inning, Sims answered, holding the often explosive offense of St. Mary silenced.
McCracken County got its first hit in the bottom of the fourth inning with a one-out single by Moffatt that dropped into no-man’s land in center field. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, Moffatt was stranded on first base as James and Sims flew out and lined out to end the threat.
The Mustangs had momentum in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single by Higdon. Weston Miller worked Haas on the mound with a 10-pitch at-bat before flying out to left field as the second out in the inning. The next batter, Wurth, drew a walk. However, both seniors were stranded with a strikeout of Caleb Ehling to end the inning.
St. Mary collected a third hit in the top of the sixth inning, with Durbin singling to center field. However, Durbin could not move from first base as Sims struck out Quigley to end the inning.
With one out, Moffatt singled on a fly ball to right field before James drew a four-pitch walk from Haas. The next batter, Sims, drew a walk, and Moffatt and James advanced on a wild pitch during his at-bat. Then, Jude Farley put the Mustangs on the board with a two-run RBI double. Courtesy runner Noah Nyberg came in for Sims, advancing to third on the double by Farley.
Higdon kept the inning going, earning first base after a pitch hit him in the arm. With bases loaded, Miller struck out as the final batter that Haas would face in the contest. Wurth drew an RBI walk to make it 3-0 before Caden Kern lined out with a hard-hit ball to short to end the inning.
At the top of the seventh, Sims finished what he started. Willett hit a ground ball and reached on an error by McCracken County. However, the next two batters struck out to give Sims his ninth and 10th strikeouts in the matchup against St. Mary. The final out came on a Luke Sims lineout that sailed directly into Wurth’s glove.
Haas surrendered two hits and one walk, striking out nine of 18 batters. Clayton Pickard finished the game for St. Mary. Pickard allowed two hits, three runs (earned), and three walks while striking out one.
With the victory, McCracken County moves to 7-0 in First Region play and 1-0 in Second District play. The Vikings move to 10-4-1 in First Region play and 2-2 in Second District play.
For McCracken County, Moffatt went 2-for-3, Farley went 1-for-3 with two RBI, and Higdon went 1-for-2. On St. Mary’s side, Durbin went 2-for-3, and Willett went 1-for-2.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, ST. MARY 0
STM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-0
MCHS 0 0 0 0 0 3 X — 3-4-2
WP: Z. Sims; LP: C. Pickard
TB: STM — L. Durbin 2, J. Willett 1; MCHS — J. Farley 2, S. Moffatt 2, D. Higdon 1
RECORDS: McCracken County (18-8); St. Mary (12-4-1)
