After Bowling Green was unable to travel and play McCracken County, the Mustangs were on the search to find an opponent for their Friday night contest. However, the pursuit ended as the visiting Christian County Colonels traveled to Edward Jones Field to compete against McCracken County.
What started as a highly anticipated pitching duel between Christian County’s Elijah Underhill and McCracken County’s Jack Bennett ended in a 9-1 Mustang victory. The two future Western Kentucky University baseball members pitched scoreless innings until the levee broke and McCracken County scored in the fourth inning.
Underhill hit a single to right field in the first inning to kick off the night but was tagged out at second base as Preston Phan grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out. After that, Bennett worked the mound with dominance, striking out Joshua Snorton and getting Brylle Javier to line out to third baseman Miller Green to end the inning.
McCracken County was no match for Underhill in the bottom half of the first. The Christian County junior struck out leadoff batter Scout Moffatt and Bennett. Cooper Ford managed to time Underhill’s pitch but popped out to the shortstop Hayden Hunt.
With Bennett returning to the mound, he faced three batters for an easy inning. However, Carter Sholar, Jacob Jenkins, and Hunt grounded out to second base, short, and third base to end the inning.
Nate Lang collected the first hit for McCracken County in the bottom of the second inning but was left stranded as Zach Sims and Eli James struck out, and Green popped out to the second baseman Javier. At this point in the game, it was anyone’s to win or lose.
Christian County left on base in the top of the third after Gage Montes drew a five-pitch walk. Montes was left stranded as Underhill flew out, and Phan struck out looking.
Opportunity for McCracken County came in the bottom of the third inning as Underhill’s dominance began to break. Jude Farley hit a leadoff single to right field, allowing courtesy runner Brice Wurth to enter the game. However, Wurth was the first out, advancing to second base on a fielder’s choice bunt by Caleb Ehling. Unfortunately, the bunt went in the air, leaving Wurth unsure if Montes would catch it on the run or let it fall on the turf.
It fell, leaving Wurth caught between first and second with enough time for the Colonels to send it to second for the out. The next batter, Moffatt, grounded into a fielder’s choice. Then, on an error by the Colonels, Moffatt moved to second base with two outs.
Ford singled, moving Moffatt to third and in scoring position.
A pitch hit Bennett to load the bases with two outs.
Despite having runners in scoring position, McCracken County could not take advantage as Lang struck out swinging, keeping it 0-0.
The bottom of the fourth inning shifted momentum toward McCracken County with a single by Sims to right field.
The next batter, James, sacrificed on a bunt to move Sims into scoring position. The second out came as Green flew out to the centerfielder, keeping Sims at second.
A double by Farley scored Sims, making it 1-0. Wurth returned as Farley’s courtesy runner but was left on base as Underhill managed to get out of the inning without further damage. However, Underhill’s outing during the bottom of the fifth had different results.
Bennett led the inning by drawing a five-pitch walk against his future teammate Underhill. The next batter, Lang, doubled to center as Bennett’s courtesy runner Weston Miller moved to third base. Miller scored as James bunted into a fielder’s choice.
Then, with an RBI double by Green, Lang and James scored to make it 4-0.
With a steal of home, Green made it 5-0 before Ehling flew out to left field for the second out in the inning.
During the top of the sixth inning, Phan scored the first and only run for Christian County. Despite this, McCracken County scored four more in the bottom half of the inning.
Back-to-back RBI triples out of Bennett, and Lang pushed the game out of reach for Christian County, making it 7-1. With a sacrifice fly from Sims, it was quickly 8-1. A single by James and double by Green set it in motion for Farley to ground out, scoring James and giving the Mustangs an eight-run lead.
Bennett earned the win, throwing five innings and allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight on 64 pitches.
Cameron Willis and Seth Harris appeared in relief for the Mustangs. Willis worked an inning, allowing three hits and one run, and struck out one.
Harris closed out the game, throwing one inning and striking out two while walking one batter.
Underhill took the loss for the Colonels.
The junior worked over four innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, walking three, and striking out six.
Phan worked less than an inning, allowing five hits and four runs.
Sholar finished the game for Christian County, facing two.
McCracken County 9, Christian County 1
Christian 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-6-1
McCracken 0 0 0 1 4 4 X — 9-13-0
WP: J Bennett; LP: E Underhill
2B: MCHS — M Green 2, J Farley, N Lang
3B: MCHS — N Lang, J Bennett
TB: CCHS — E Underhill 1, P Phan 1, J Snorton 1, B Javier 1, C Sholar 1, G Montes 1; MCHS — N Lang 6, M Green 4, J Farley 4, J Bennett 3, C Ford 2, Z Sims 1, E James 1
HBP: CCHS — H Hunt; MCHS — J Bennett
SF: MCHS — Z Sims
SB: CCHS — G Montes 2; MCHS — C Ford 2, M Green, N Lang, B Wurth
RECORDS: Christian County (23-4); McCracken County (22-5)
