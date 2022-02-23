For the past four years, Carlisle County and Fulton County have faced off in the First District Championship game and for the last three years the Comets have won. The tables were turned on Tuesday night when the Pilots came out on top to claim the First District Title with a 73-62 victory.
The Pilots started early with good looks and quick points. Senior Dekyran Gossett lit up the board with 12 first quarter points, but the Comets stayed right on their tail until late in the quarter. Fulton started to pull away at the 3-minute mark with a five point lead which turned into a seven points lead to end the quarter 22-15.
“I’ve been wanting this since freshman year, we haven’t won it (a district title) since my eight grade year and I’ve been wanting it all through high school and I finally got my chance,” Gossett said. “Not only do I want this, but I want to make history and make it past regionals.”
Gossett has his way with the basketball all night long. It seemed like whenever he shot the ball it would reach the bottom of the net.
Carlisle did a good job though in the second half of slowing him down and forcing the Pilots to rely on others. Kolytn Perez was tasked to guard Gossett and did an excellent job of doing so. Gossett would go without a single point in the second quarter which gave the Comets a chance to close the gap and take the lead before time ran out of the first half.
Senior Isaiah Keeling took control of the ball and got to work in the paint to go on a personal 8-0 run to help close the gap. Senior Garrett Hayden would capitalize on his teammates efforts by sinking a corner three to take a 29-28 lead going into the locker room.
Gossett and company came came out of the break back to their dangerous shooting ways, knocking down four big 3-pointers among three Pilots in the third quarter. Orion Campbell and Omarion Pierce led the way with eight and seven points respectively to help outscore the Comets 20-10 in the third quarter. This led to a 48-39 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
“We got out of that good rhythm in the second quarter and we got back to that in the second half,” Fulton Count head coach Brian Hood said. “A lot better ball movement and people movement which got us in a lot better rhythm because they (Carlisle) weren’t going to let us run so we had to adjust.”
The hot hand returned for Gossett to close out the game as he scored another 12 points in the final eight minutes of play. He ended the night with 28 points with 12 coming from long range.
Carlisle County never gave up though. With 5:10 left in game they only trailed 55-51. Hayden took matters into his own hands by putting up 17 points in the final quarter of play including six from deep and five from the charity stripe. He ended the night scoring 39 points and went perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.
Despite the performance by Hayden, the hot shooting from the Pilots lead to 64-51 and the Comets could never quite bounce back from there.
Down the stretch the Pilots found themselves shooting free throws as their opponents way to stop the clock and get the ball back. But 9-14 free throws were made by the Pilots in the last few minutes of play to help stay on top and close out the game with a 73-62 win.
“Our kids, they weren’t going to be denied, I looked at them at halftime and you could just see it,” Hood said. “They deserve everything.”
This was the first district championship win for the Pilots since 2018 when they beat Hickman County 61-54.
Gossett’s 28 points led the Pilots in scoring. Campbell followed with 17 points, Pierce had 15, Jaylen Esters put up six, Jamarius Brown added five and J’Shon Jones rounded things out with two.
The 39 points from Hayden led all scorers on the night. Keeling followed with 11, Carter Burnett added six, Josh Newsome had four and Evan Oliver put up two.
Both teams will now await the region draw to see who they will face in the first round of the First Region tournament. Boys games will start on Monday, Feb. 28 after the girls start on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Fulton County 22 28 48 73
Carlisle County 15 29 39 62
