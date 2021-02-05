HICKMAN — Scheduled for Friday, this year’s inner city rivalry game between the Fulton County Pilots and the Fulton City Bulldogs will look different this year because of COVID-19.
The two schools are separated by 20 minutes and 17 miles. This is a rivalry that has gone as far back as the 1950s, as was recalled by some coaches in Fulton County. The rivalry from then has evolved over those 70-plus years. The 2021 edition will be a rivalry between players who have played with each other at one point in middle school or elementary school.
“We know them, they know us,” Fulton County boys head coach Brian Hood said. “(The) kids go to school together some parts sometime during elementary or something and then, you know, it just everybody knows each other so anytime you get into that situation, you know, it’s just a friendly rivalry. We respect everybody we play and we try to treat everybody the same way no matter who they are when we play them and you know the one thing we try to do and we stress is doing things the right way.”
This game for both schools is not so much a game of dislike but a game of good old-fashioned competition.
“I think both teams are ready to play each other,” Fulton County girls coach Leonard Smith Sr. said.
Due to COVID-19, there will be limited fans in the stands for this game. Without those fans in the stands, the game plan for both teams won’t change.
Friday night will be senior night and homecoming for Fulton County.
Varsity girls will tip at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys will tip at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Fulton County High School.
