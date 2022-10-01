A point-for-point battle took place in Hickman on Friday night as the Fulton County Pilots hosted the Russellville Panthers. A lot was on the line for the home team as a win would not only get them to a 3-4 season record, but would also secure a home playoff game later in the season. The battle resulted in a pair of overtime possessions that ultimately ended in a 38-32 Russellville victory.
For the visitors, a lot also rode on this game as it was the first of their season, putting them at 1-6.
Fulton County has had their fair share of adversity as of late, losing several key players to injury, including go-to quarterback Max Gibbs who broke his hand in last weeks game. This put senior wide receiver Charles Goodman under center to take over that role as the Pilots had just a 19 man roster, compared to the 29 they started the season with.
“We did exactly what I thought we would do, we came in and we battled,” Fulton County head coach James Bridges said. “We knew we would have to come out and just battle. JShon did exactly what he was supposed to do, he ran the ball well. This one was just tough.”
JShon Jones was the man of the night. He was a powerhouse on the offensive end of the ball, plowing the defense over any chance he got as he marched down the field. Jones ended the night with four of the Pilots five total touchdowns. The other came courtesy of Kalon McCauley who followed it up with a successful 2-pt conversion.
The Achilles heel for both teams was the inability to score after the touchdown. Each team only had one successful 2-pt conversion a piece, the rest were met by defensive walls, keeping the possessions to six points apiece. Russellville was the only team to try to a field goal, which Fulton successfully blocked.
At the end of each quarter the score was knotted up. The first quarter ended 6-6, the second 12-12, the third 26-26 and the end of regulation, 32-32.
“Our guys didn’t give up, we played them into overtime and we were down six or seven guys,” Bridges said. “We knew that going in and they did a good job battling despite it. The difference was we knew we could score when we needed to, but so could they (Russellville).”
In the end, the game came down to defensive effort. Russellville picked off Fulton County in the end zone with just nine second left on the clock. Fulton’s defense returned the favor by forcing a fumble with one second left and the Panthers defense held strong to keep the home team from scoring on a last second play, sending it to overtime.
Each team was given a possession from the 10 yard line for overtime. Fulton was given the ball first, but the Russellville defense stepped up yet again, forcing a turnover on the second play of the drive. From there they needed just two plays of their own tow find the end zone and put the game away to claim their first win of the season.
Fulton County has their bye week this upcoming week and will be back in action on October 14 when they travel to take on Crittenden. Until then, Bridges says he will give his guys the rest the need and deserve over fall break so they are ready to take on the Rockets.
