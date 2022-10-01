A point-for-point battle took place in Hickman on Friday night as the Fulton County Pilots hosted the Russellville Panthers. A lot was on the line for the home team as a win would not only get them to a 3-4 season record, but would also secure a home playoff game later in the season. The battle resulted in a pair of overtime possessions that ultimately ended in a 38-32 Russellville victory.

For the visitors, a lot also rode on this game as it was the first of their season, putting them at 1-6.

