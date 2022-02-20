The final matchup of the evening in the first round of the First District Tournament was a battle between the Pilots of Fulton County and Falcons of Hickman County. Both boys teams were evenly matched on paper, but the Pilots got the best of the Falcons, winning 57-35.
Fulton County struck first with a deep ball by Orion Campbell and would put up another one shortly after, but not before Hickman knocked down a bucket to get their game going. Campbell led all scorers with 20 points on the night and got started early with eight in the first quarter. It was a low scoring first quarter as both defenses stood their ground, resulting in a 9-6 quarter in favor of the Pilots.
The score would get to a 16-6 deficit before the Falcons would get on the board again. Kelen Johnson helped Hickman with four points in the quarter with help from Eli Prince and Garrett Ward. Prince would end up being the leading scorer for the Falcons when the night was through with 11 points.
It was the second quarter where the Pilots really found their rhythm and went full speed ahead. They wasted no time getting up and down the court and when they scored, they scored quickly. They ended the quarter with 17 points against their opponents eight to go up 26-14 heading into the locker room.
“We talk about it all the time, if we rebound and run we’re going to be fine, and when you’re rebounding and you’re running and you’re scoring you don’t get tired, when you’re behind that’s when you get tired,” Fulton County head coach Brian Hood said on the level of energy his guys gave.
That same level of energy continued into the second half, allowing the Pilots to knock down big 3-pointers to excite their fans and keep their momentum up. They also found themselves getting to the free throw line in and one situations to get to a 37-23 lead. They ended the quarter win a 42-25 lead and didn’t look back.
With the score 50-31 with 3:35 left in the game Hood started to substitute some bench players into the game to get some valuable post season experience. Senior Mario Turner was even able to come in and knock down a deep three before the game closed out.
Ultimately the Pilots out hustled the Falcons to get the lead and continued to hustle to maintain the lead long enough to secure the 57-35 win. They advance to play Carlisle County in the First District Championship game on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton City High School.
A total of 10 different Pilots put points on the board behind Campbell’s 20. Dekyran Gossett had nine, Jamarius Brown added six, Chade Everett and Omarion Pierce each had five, J’Shon Jones had four, Turner had three, Jaylen Esters and Max Gibbs added two Tristan Kinney had one.
Hickman County was led by Prince with 11 points, Ward had eight, Isaiah Pettit had six, and Johnson had four, with Aiden Newton, Austin Shoemaker and Joseph Cripps all knocking down two points each.
Fulton County 9 26 42 57
Hickman County 6 14 25 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.