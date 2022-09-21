The McCracken County High School Athletic Department announced that former Bass Fishing head coach Jeff Pierce will return to his former position with the team on social media last Friday afternoon.
Pierce, who resigned previously from the position to work in real estate, has agreed to return for two years to continue the tradition of success that the Mustangs have had in previous seasons.
“I believe in it. I’m a bass fisher myself, and I love it,” Pierce said. “It’s very competitive. So many of these high schoolers rank with those who have been fishing for a while on the lake. You know, they’re good, they are really good.”
A part of Pierce’s return is his passion for the sport and seeing the student-athletes earn scholarships.
In his previous time as head coach, he guided his students and witnessed some receive scholarships along with championships and titles.
“Who knows what this bass team could do for somebody,” He said. “They may or may not make it big one day or get a scholarship, but it could change their life differently.
“It shows them attention and that you believe in them. It motivates them, and it’s all worth it when you see smiles on their faces.”
Coach Pierce will take on a talented group of anglers that won the regional title last season and went on a state title run. Although the season is months away, the team and Pierce are working to bring back a state title next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.