Bass fishing team

Jeff Pierce will return as the head coach of the McCracken County High School bass fishing team this season. Pierce coached the Mustangs in previous seasons and looks forward to working with the current team.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Pierce

The McCracken County High School Athletic Department announced that former Bass Fishing head coach Jeff Pierce will return to his former position with the team on social media last Friday afternoon.

Pierce, who resigned previously from the position to work in real estate, has agreed to return for two years to continue the tradition of success that the Mustangs have had in previous seasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In