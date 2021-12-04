The pied-billed grebe is a tubby little submarine with feathers.
Grebes in general are small waterbirds, not ducks but something similar at least at first glance. There are multiple species of them that possibly could be encountered in western Kentucky, but pied-billed grebes are by far the most common.
This is a rather plain brown, chunky and almost cartoonish waterbird. It has a head that is large in relation to its short body, abbreviated by having almost no tail. The whole grebe is only about 12-15 inches long and its wingspan is up to about two feet wide.
The wingspan was a mystery to me, and then I saw that multiple sources note that hardly anybody ever sees them in flight. That seems like a mystery in itself, but it rings true that when I spook one, it swims away, not flies away.
When you see this grebe on the water, duck is the first impression. But then it looms smaller. The literature on this species relates its size as between the bulk of a smaller robin and a larger crow.
The most characteristic feature on the little bird is its short, thick bill, one that is not duck-like but more like a bigger waterbird’s version of a tiny finch’s seed-crushing bill. The stronger bill on a grebe may be a tool developed to help it crunch and eat crayfish and other crustaceans. (It also feeds on small fish, frogs and tadpoles, insects and other invertebrates.)
Adult pied-bills have a black band around the middle of the bill. From the side it looks like a vertical stripe on the beak, and that is the easiest way to identify this species. This may be the bird’s name source. “Pied” in this sense means “of more than one color.” It has nothing to do with pastry.
In color, the bird is generally brown with darker brown to black shading on the back, top of the head and chin. The lower butt and undersides are a lighter fawn color.
Because pied-bills are usually seen in water, we do not get much of a look at their construction. However, this grebe is designed and built as a diver and swimmer.
Like most diving birds, the pied-bill has legs not centered under its body but much closer to the rear end. That helps it plunge below the surface and swim like a feathered torpedo. Meanwhile, with its legs so far back, the bird is awkward walking on dry land. Consequently, it does not go there much.
A pied-billed grebe’s diving is mostly about feeding itself. Virtually all its food comes from the aquatic environment — on or under the surface of the water. Depending on the season, much of it is small fish like juvenile bluegill and other sunfish that it catches on sub-surface forays.
The grebe uses lobed (not webbed) toes to get traction to plunge underwater and chase and catch small fish and other critters that are not sufficiently wary or fast. The grebe does not necessarily have to nab food in its first pass either. Dives are usually up to about 30 seconds, but the bird can stay down for more than a minute at a time.
The diving skill is mostly about food gathering, but it works for defense, too. If a pied-bill sees you or me coming, it may bloop down out of sight, then emerge back on the surface well off in the distance after swimming submerged to put space between it and the perceived threat.
At times, especially if a grebe thinks an intruder has not seen him, he literally may lie low in the water. The species has the ability to adjust its buoyance by compressing its plumage and forcing more air out of the feathers. Doing this, a grebe can sink down in the water until just its head is above the surface. It is like the fowl submarine dropping down to periscope depth.
Most of North America is populated by pied-bill grebes. Western Kentucky is supposed to be year-round habitat for them, but my experiences suggest that nesting birds of this species may be uncommon here during the spring and summer months.
Living on a small body of water, I see a few pied-bills each fall and winter, likely seasonal migrants from nesting territories to the north. Spring and summer, I don’t observe them.
Because these grebes live up to a dozen years in the wild, chances are some of the same little birds fish my neighboring waters each year. I have often wondered what nesting habitat they call home and how far they come to bob around by me during the chilled seasons.
Pied-bill grebes are still widely scattered over much of our continent, but their status is a little iffy. Some areas, notably the Northeast, have seen grebes wane to threatened or even endangered status because of habitat losses.
These grebes need small, vegetation-rich ponds and marshes for nesting habitats during the warm season, and some states have far less of these wetlands because of drainage to develop the land. Consequently, grebes have grown scarce in some former strongholds.
I would hate to see the time when there would not be any of these little dippers crash diving and emerging with tiny flipping fish in those pied bills.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
