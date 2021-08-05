There is no greater saying than, “for the love of the game,” and for Paducah’s pickleball community, that reigns true.
With five designated places to play in Paducah, the up-and-coming sport is looking to continue its growth with the hopes of one day seeing its very own pickleball court in the area.
Currently, pickleball players use the West Kentucky Community and Technical College tennis courts, the Heath tennis courts, First Baptist Church Paducah, the Paducah Athletic Club (PAC), and Noble Park on the junior tennis courts.
“I’ve been playing for almost six years,” Chris Operle told The Sun. “Nancy (Sutton) is a good friend of mine, and she said, ‘Chris, come out and play at the Plex with me,’ and I’ve been playing ever since.”
According to usapickleball.org, pickleball is “a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. (It is) played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.”
Sutton, the local pickleball “ambassador,” keeps a tight ship within the local pickleball community, from raising awareness of the sport to growing the game. She has also produced a GroupMe chat for athletes to exchange tips, wins and even for a simple conversation between friends.
For those interested in learning pickleball, open play for athletes is held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9-11 a.m. at WKCTC, PAC, or the Heath courts, depending on the weather. First Baptist also has open play for pickleballers in the gymnasium on Thusday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
“My advice (for beginners) would be to contact Nancy Sutton, definitely, and to get on our GroupMe,” Operle said. “She will direct you on where to go and if there is a beginners class. If you see anybody playing pickleball, they’re all welcoming people.”
Operle hopes to see permanent courts in Paducah and believes the money brought in could benefit not only local athletes and the sport but also the city.
Operle, along with other local faces, competed in The Bluegrass State Games over the weekend. The event was held in Lexington, and many brought back top-three finishes.
This weekend, many local pickleball athletes will head to SIU Carbondale to compete in the Saluki Open Pickleball Tournament on Friday and ending on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.