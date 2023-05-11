Barry Phillips

Barry Phillips will take over as head coach of the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers varsity basketball team. Phillips has been the programs JV coach for the last two years.

 Photo provided

Barry Phillips, the Ballard Memorial junior varsity girls’ coach last season, has been named the school’s new girls’ varsity coach. Phillips will begin his third year teaching health and PE for BMHS and Ballard County Middle School in the fall, and his fifth year teaching.

“We are super excited to have Barry Phillips as the next head coach of the Lady Bomber Basketball program,” BMHS Principal Tim Adams said. “His ability to build relationships with the student athletes and his knowledge of the game will be a perfect fit to take the program into a bright future.”

