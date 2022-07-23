Philip Nelson

Philip Nelson joins the Murray State women’s golf program after a five-year coaching stint at Colorado Christian University.

Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of Philip Nelson as the Racers’ women’s golf head coach. Nelson comes to MSU from Colorado Christian to become the second head coach in Murray State women’s golf history following the retirement of Coach Velvet Milkman.

Nelson arrives in Murray after five seasons as the women’s head coach at Colorado Christian University, where he also assisted the men’s golf program.

